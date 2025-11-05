Taylor Swift Fans Convinced She's 'Not Friends' With Miles Teller Anymore After Actor's 'Awkward' Reaction to Her Engagement: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and the Tellers haven't been seen together for quite some time now — and fans are desperate to know whether the A-listers are still friends. Once the best of pals, Swift has appeared distant from Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, throughout the entirety of 2025, sparking rumors of an apparent falling out between the stars.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift hasn't been seen with her former best friends Miles and Keleigh Teller in more than a year.

The Whiplash actor only further fueled speculation after he was called out by social media users for having an "awkward" response to a question about Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce during a recent interview. Speaking to Parade reporter Clarisa Franceschi at a screening for his latest film, Eternity, at the Savannah Film Festival last month, Miles was reminded about how this "was not the first time" he's played a character in "a love triangle."

Miles Teller Has 'Awkward' Response to Taylor Swift Question

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Miles Teller starred in Taylor Swift's 2021 'I Bet You Think About Me' music video.

While Miles appeared confused at first mention of him participating in a "love triangle" plot line, it all seemed to click at mention of Taylor's name, as the journalist had been referencing his role in Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video from her Red (Taylor's Version) vault track in 2021. After bringing up the pop icon, Miles — who was presented with the Distinguished Performance Award at the event — seemed to hesitate when asked whether he had "celebrated" Taylor and Travis' engagement at all and if he and Keleigh would "maybe be attending the wedding."

Miles Teller 'Doesn't Know' If He'll Attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged in August.

"You know, I don’t, I don't know. That is going to be, I imagine, one impressive wedding," the War Dogs actor responded. Miles continued, "But just very happy for them, I’ve known Trav for a while too and I think they are having a blast. That’s the point."

Fans Desperate to Know If Taylor Swift Is Still Friends With the Tellers

After the interview hit TikTok on Tuesday night, November 4, social media users quickly flooded the comments section with reactions to the seemingly sensitive topic. "Well that answers that," one person declared, as another fan admitted, "I need to know what happened with her and Keleigh so bad."

Source: MEGA Fans are convinced Taylor Swift and the Tellers stopped being friends.