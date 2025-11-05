or
Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Swift Fans Convinced She's 'Not Friends' With Miles Teller Anymore After Actor's 'Awkward' Reaction to Her Engagement: Watch

Split photo of Miles Teller and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Miles Teller and Taylor Swift have sparked rumors of a potential falling out.

Profile Image

Nov. 5 2025, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and the Tellers haven't been seen together for quite some time now — and fans are desperate to know whether the A-listers are still friends.

Once the best of pals, Swift has appeared distant from Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, throughout the entirety of 2025, sparking rumors of an apparent falling out between the stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Taylor Swift hasn't been seen with her former best friends Miles and Keleigh Teller in more than a year.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift hasn't been seen with her former best friends Miles and Keleigh Teller in more than a year.

The Whiplash actor only further fueled speculation after he was called out by social media users for having an "awkward" response to a question about Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce during a recent interview.

Speaking to Parade reporter Clarisa Franceschi at a screening for his latest film, Eternity, at the Savannah Film Festival last month, Miles was reminded about how this "was not the first time" he's played a character in "a love triangle."

Article continues below advertisement

Miles Teller Has 'Awkward' Response to Taylor Swift Question

Image of Miles Teller starred in Taylor Swift's 2021 'I Bet You Think About Me' music video.
Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Miles Teller starred in Taylor Swift's 2021 'I Bet You Think About Me' music video.

While Miles appeared confused at first mention of him participating in a "love triangle" plot line, it all seemed to click at mention of Taylor's name, as the journalist had been referencing his role in Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video from her Red (Taylor's Version) vault track in 2021.

After bringing up the pop icon, Miles — who was presented with the Distinguished Performance Award at the event — seemed to hesitate when asked whether he had "celebrated" Taylor and Travis' engagement at all and if he and Keleigh would "maybe be attending the wedding."

Article continues below advertisement

Miles Teller 'Doesn't Know' If He'll Attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Image of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged in August.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged in August.

"You know, I don’t, I don't know. That is going to be, I imagine, one impressive wedding," the War Dogs actor responded.

Miles continued, "But just very happy for them, I’ve known Trav for a while too and I think they are having a blast. That’s the point."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Desperate to Know If Taylor Swift Is Still Friends With the Tellers

Source: @parademag/TikTok

Miles Teller admitted he doesn't 'know' if he'll be attending Taylor Swift's wedding.

After the interview hit TikTok on Tuesday night, November 4, social media users quickly flooded the comments section with reactions to the seemingly sensitive topic.

"Well that answers that," one person declared, as another fan admitted, "I need to know what happened with her and Keleigh so bad."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of fans are convinced Taylor Swift and the Tellers stopped being friends.
Source: MEGA

Fans are convinced Taylor Swift and the Tellers stopped being friends.

"They were so close. Wonder what happened," a third individual expressed, while fourth claimed: "Oh now that was such an awkward answer😭. They are def not friends anymore."

A fifth TikTok user insisted Miles looked "physically uncomfortable" on the red carpet after being asked about Taylor and Travis.

