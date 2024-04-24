Keleigh Teller Cryptically Says London 'Never Changes' as Fans Suspect She's Dissing Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn

After the latest album dropped, fans pointed out how she likely wrote "So Long, London" about Alwyn, whom Swift dated for more than six years. (It was revealed in April 2023 that the two had gone their separate ways.)

In "So Long, London," she sings, So long, London / You'll find someone ...I didn't opt in to be your odd man out / I founded the club she's heard great things about / I left all I knew, you left me at the house by the Heath / I stopped CPR, after all it's no use / The spirit was gone, we would never come to / And I'm pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free."