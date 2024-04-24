Keleigh Teller Cryptically Says London 'Never Changes' as Fans Suspect She's Dissing Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn
Did Keleigh Teller take a jab at Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn?
Miles Teller's wife, who is best friends with the pop star, 34, posted some clips of her trip to London via TikTok using a mashup of Swift's "London Boy," which is off her Lover album, and "So Long, London," which was just released on Friday, April 19, on The Tortured Poets Department album.
“London would heal me rn,” one user wrote, to which Keleigh replied, “No it wouldn’t it’s grey and never changes.”
Fans then immediately praised Keleigh. One person wrote, "I love you sm for this," while another added, "SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID."
Keleigh has been posting about her pal's 11th studio album in the past few days. “I founded the club she’s heard [great] things about,” Keleigh wrote in the caption of another TikTok video. “What’s everyone’s favorite song and why?”
After the latest album dropped, fans pointed out how she likely wrote "So Long, London" about Alwyn, whom Swift dated for more than six years. (It was revealed in April 2023 that the two had gone their separate ways.)
In "So Long, London," she sings, So long, London / You'll find someone ...I didn't opt in to be your odd man out / I founded the club she's heard great things about / I left all I knew, you left me at the house by the Heath / I stopped CPR, after all it's no use / The spirit was gone, we would never come to / And I'm pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free."
Fans also believe "The Black Dog" track refers to a bar Alwyn, 33, frequently visits in London.
“I don’t want to give too much away,” The Black Dog owner Lily Bottomley told Sky News on April 22. “We do have a certain blond regular who frequents, let’s just say that.”
Swifties were expecting the album to be about Alwyn, but it appears she touched upon her fling with Matty Healy much more — something he wasn't completely shocked about.
"Nothing surprises him anymore," his aunt Debbie Dedes said in an interview. "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."
"He's very happy in his new relationship," she added, "so I'm sure he will be focusing on that."
The Grammy winner's single "Fortnight" potentially alludes to her "temporary" relationship with Healy.
"And I love you, it's ruining my life," the lyrics read. "I touched you, for only a fortnight."
She also mentions a typewriter, which The 1975 band member shared he uses for his songwriting, in "The Tortured Poets Department."
"You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," Taylor sings, appearing to reference the rocker's 2013 single. "I scratch your head, you fall asleep / Like a tattooed golden retriever."