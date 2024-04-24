OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Keleigh Sperry
OK LogoNEWS

Keleigh Teller Cryptically Says London 'Never Changes' as Fans Suspect She's Dissing Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn

keleigh teller london never changes diss joe alwyn taylor swift pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Did Keleigh Teller take a jab at Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn?

Miles Teller's wife, who is best friends with the pop star, 34, posted some clips of her trip to London via TikTok using a mashup of Swift's "London Boy," which is off her Lover album, and "So Long, London," which was just released on Friday, April 19, on The Tortured Poets Department album.

Article continues below advertisement
keleighteller
Source: @keleighteller/instagram

Keleigh Teller posted a TikTok using 'So, Long London' and 'London Boy.'

“London would heal me rn,” one user wrote, to which Keleigh replied, “No it wouldn’t it’s grey and never changes.”

Fans then immediately praised Keleigh. One person wrote, "I love you sm for this," while another added, "SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
keleigh teller london never changes diss joe alwyn taylor swift
Source: @keleighteller/instagram

Taylor Swift is best friends with Keleigh Teller.

Article continues below advertisement

Keleigh has been posting about her pal's 11th studio album in the past few days. “I founded the club she’s heard [great] things about,” Keleigh wrote in the caption of another TikTok video. “What’s everyone’s favorite song and why?”

Article continues below advertisement

After the latest album dropped, fans pointed out how she likely wrote "So Long, London" about Alwyn, whom Swift dated for more than six years. (It was revealed in April 2023 that the two had gone their separate ways.)

In "So Long, London," she sings, So long, London / You'll find someone ...I didn't opt in to be your odd man out / I founded the club she's heard great things about / I left all I knew, you left me at the house by the Heath / I stopped CPR, after all it's no use / The spirit was gone, we would never come to / And I'm pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free."

Article continues below advertisement
keleigh teller london never changes diss joe alwyn taylor swift
Source: @keleighteller/instagram

Keleigh Teller has been posting about Taylor Swift's new album.

MORE ON:
Keleigh Sperry
Article continues below advertisement

Fans also believe "The Black Dog" track refers to a bar Alwyn, 33, frequently visits in London.

“I don’t want to give too much away,” The Black Dog owner Lily Bottomley told Sky News on April 22. “We do have a certain blond regular who frequents, let’s just say that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Swifties were expecting the album to be about Alwyn, but it appears she touched upon her fling with Matty Healy much more — something he wasn't completely shocked about.

"Nothing surprises him anymore," his aunt Debbie Dedes said in an interview. "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."

"He's very happy in his new relationship," she added, "so I'm sure he will be focusing on that."

Article continues below advertisement
keleigh teller london never changes diss joe alwyn taylor swift
Source: mega

Taylor Swift wrote a lot of her recent songs about her fling with Matty Healy.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner's single "Fortnight" potentially alludes to her "temporary" relationship with Healy.

"And I love you, it's ruining my life," the lyrics read. "I touched you, for only a fortnight."

She also mentions a typewriter, which The 1975 band member shared he uses for his songwriting, in "The Tortured Poets Department."

"You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," Taylor sings, appearing to reference the rocker's 2013 single. "I scratch your head, you fall asleep / Like a tattooed golden retriever."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.