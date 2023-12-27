Taylor Swift Fans Convinced Pop Star Left a Hickey on Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Neck: Watch
Taylor Swift's fans went wild after they saw a mark on Travis Kelce's neck before the Kansas City Chiefs played the New England Patriots on December 17, as many pointed out that it could have been a hickey from his lover.
“A mark on Travis’ neck,” one person wrote, while another exclaimed, “TAYLOR LEFT A HICKEY ON TRAVIS???? QUEENNNNNNN.”
“WAIT TAYLOR GAVE TRAVIS A HICKEY ?!?” a third person asked.
Even sports commentator Pat McAfee had something to say and weighed in.
“It did look like he had a hickey right there on his neck,” he said. “That made me think, ‘Him and Taylor are just having fun.'”
However, some people gave another explanation about the mysterious mark.
“It wasn’t there during warm-up. It’s a scrape from the game. C’mon guys, are we 12?” one person claimed, while another added, “It happened during the game, it wasn’t there during pregame."
“Those types of marks are very common among football players because of the shoulder pads rubbing,” a third user added.
As OK! previously reported, the pop star, 34, and the athlete, 34, were first seen together at the latter's game in September. Since then, they've been hot and heavy.
On Monday, December 25, the "Dress" songstress and her family, including mom Andrea Swift, dad Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift, all showed up to Travis' game.
The Grammy winner was seen cheering on her man even though they ended up losing — and her parents were spotted mingling with Travis' father, Ed Kelce, in the suite.
According to an insider, the duo are in it for the long haul.
"When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling and FaceTiming," a source dished.
"Travis and Taylor have been taking things day by day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can," a second insider shared of their romance.
For her part, the artist recently gushed over being out in the open with her man.
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told Time magazine. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”