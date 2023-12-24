OK Magazine
Karma Is Her Boyfriend! Relive Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Cutest Moments of the Year: Photos

taylor swift boyfriend travis kelce cutest moments photos
Source: @PERFECTLYFINE89/X
By:

Dec. 24 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

She's Miss Americana, he's the guy on the Chiefs — and together they make one powerful couple!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took the whole world by storm after they went public with their relationship back in September, when the pop sensation stepped out to her boyfriend's NFL game for the very first time.

The "Love Story" singer hasn't been afraid to showcase her love for Kelce and continues to attend the tight end's games every chance she gets.

Unlike her other relationships, Swift doesn't hesitate when it comes to publicly showing affection toward the two-time Super Bowl Champion — as she even spoke highly of him during her interview for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she explained. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Keep scrolling to relive Swift and Kelce's cutest moments since hard-launching their relationship earlier this year!

taylor swift boyfriend travis kelce cutest moments photos
Source: @PAYTONSUN/X

Swift and Kelce left the Chiefs game together on September 24 after the 12-time Grammy winner's first appearance at one of his sporting events.

The "Enchanted" singer's outing confirmed the couple's relationship after they'd been privately hanging out for some time prior.

taylor swift boyfriend travis kelce cutest moments photos
Source: MEGA

On Saturday, October 14, the "All Too Well" hitmaker and her handsome man were photographed together by paparazzi for the very first time while heading to a date night dinner at Nobu in New York City.

Fans were obsessed with the way Kelce grabbed Swift's waist, as he made sure to keep her close while he paused to close the door of their vehicle.

taylor swift boyfriend travis kelce cutest moments photos
Source: @chariah_/Instagram

After attending Kelce's Sunday, October 22, game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Swift, 34, made fans giddy by kissing the professional athlete, also 34, on the cheek in a picture shared to Instagram by fellow Chiefs girlfriend Chariah Gordon, who dates the team's wide receiver Melcole Hardman Jr.

taylor swift boyfriend travis kelce cutest moments photos
Source: @swifferupdates/X

Moments after switching up the lyrics to her hit song "Karma" during her second show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday night, November 11, Swift ran into Kelce's arms and planted a passionate smooch on the Kansas City Chiefs star's lips.

Instead of singing "karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me," Swift sang, "karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," before closing out the concert.

It was the pair's first public kiss.

taylor swift boyfriend travis kelce cutest moments photos
Source: @PERFECTLYFINE89/X

The lovebirds also locked lips while celebrating the holiday season at Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in Kansas City, Mo., after the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, December 10.

