Going Strong! Travis Kelce Arrives in Argentina After Missing Taylor Swift's First Show in South America
Though Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have only been dating for a short bit of time, it looks like they're willing to make time for one another. So much so, the football star, 35, touched down in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, November 10, to support his lady as she kicks off the international leg of her Eras Tour.
According to Daily Mail, the Kansas City Chiefs player was spotted getting into a car after landing in South America. In the pictures, Kelce sported a white long-sleeve shirt and baseball hat.
Kelce previously played coy about if he would come on tour with Swift.
"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason Kelce asked his brother on the November 8 episode of their "New Heights" podcast, to which Travis replied, "Not really. I might just say f--- it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know."
"My skin's getting real pale," Travis teased, "so I gotta go somewhere sunny."
"Somewhere south?" Jason asked to which his sibling said, "Closer to the equator."
One night prior, the blonde beauty, 34, was back on stage, but her man was nowhere in sight as he attended Patrick Mahomes' charity gala.
Despite Kelce not being in the audience, the "Cruel Summer" songstress seemed to send him a message while playing surprise song "Labyrinth."
“Oh no, I’m falling in love again,” she sang during the acoustic set.
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who sparked romance rumors in September after Swift was spotted at Travis' game in Missouri, seem to be in it for the long haul.
"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The duo have been spotted out and about since then, and now they will need to plan ahead going forward.
"They started dating while she was on a break from her Eras Tour, but pretty soon, she’s going to be even busier than he is,” a source said of the pop star. "They've got some big decisions to make."