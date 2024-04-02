Taylor Swift Glows in Video Message Despite Ditching the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Gushes Over Her 'Spectacular' Year: Watch
Taylor Swift is showing her gratitude for her banner year!
While the pop icon, 34, skipped making a live appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, at the Dolby Theater Los Angeles, she did send a heartfelt video message to her fans amid her immense success.
"We have so many exciting things ahead of us. Most importantly, I have a brand-new album which comes out on April 19. I'm so proud of it. I can't wait to share it with you," she gushed while accepting Arist of the Year. "Thanks for voting for me for this honor. I am so blown away and so thankful."
Swift's virtual appearance at the ceremony comes off the heels of her time off with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. As OK! previously reported, the power couple was caught by photographers packing on the PDA while vacationing in the Bahamas.
The "Karma" vocalist and the NFL star, 34, had been planning to travel before Swift releases her highly anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19. "They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family," an insider claimed about the pair.
"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour. The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months," Kelce revealed during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast about visiting Swift during the international leg of her tour. "Outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."
"Australia did not disappoint. It was amazing over there. I only went to Sydney — it was a beautiful city," he recalled. "When I landed in Australia ... there were full-on helicopters just flying around. Yeah they helicopter'ed us — well not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."
- Taylor Swift 'Feels Like She's on Top of the World With Her Tour, New Romance and Besties': 'She's Never Been Happier'
- Gorgeous! Taylor Swift Stuns in Metallic Green Gown at 2024 Golden Globes — Photos
- Taylor Swift 'Fits in Seamlessly' With 'Everyone' Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce 'Loves': 'They're Genuinely Happy'
The superstars' relationship has only gotten stronger despite their wildly busy schedules. "Taylor and Travis both say they’ve never felt anything like this before," a source spilled. "Her friends also say they’ve never seen Taylor this happy."
While the athlete was still in the middle of football season, the two did their best to see each other as much as possible. "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," an additional insider noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her," the source said of Swift attending many of the Kansas City Chiefs games over the winter as well as witnessing his big Super Bowl win. "They're making a joint effort to make things work."