Taylor Swift Glows in Video Message Despite Ditching the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Gushes Over Her 'Spectacular' Year: Watch

"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour. The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months," Kelce revealed during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast about visiting Swift during the international leg of her tour. "Outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."

"Australia did not disappoint. It was amazing over there. I only went to Sydney — it was a beautiful city," he recalled. "When I landed in Australia ... there were full-on helicopters just flying around. Yeah they helicopter'ed us — well not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."