Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift 'the Best Thing Possible' as Journalist Claims He's Flying to Singapore to See Her Perform

The new installment came out on Wednesday, March 6, the same day it was reported that Travis is on his way to see the Grammy winner, 34, in Singapore.

Travis, 34, prefaced his answer by noting there's "a lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras."

"Were there just drones above your heads? Where did this footage come from?" Jason, 36, asked, referring to the viral photos of the couple exploring the Sydney Zoo.