Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift 'the Best Thing Possible' as Journalist Claims He's Flying to Singapore to See Her Perform
Travis Kelce knows he's a lucky man to have Taylor Swift by his side!
On the new episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, the dad-of-three asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about his recent trip to Sydney, Australia, where he saw his girlfriend perform.
The new installment came out on Wednesday, March 6, the same day it was reported that Travis is on his way to see the Grammy winner, 34, in Singapore.
Travis, 34, prefaced his answer by noting there's "a lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras."
"Were there just drones above your heads? Where did this footage come from?" Jason, 36, asked, referring to the viral photos of the couple exploring the Sydney Zoo.
"There were full-on helicopters just flying around," the athlete explained. "They helicoptered us!"
"Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible," Travis gushed, to which his brother replied, "Yeah, of course."
Despite all of the photographer chaos, the lovebirds had a great time checking out all of the animals.
"But I tell you what though, the kangaroos were pretty sweet, got to see a red panda up close and personal," Travis shared.
"One of my favorite things is, the zookeeper, the one showing us the red panda, we had to go in a cage just to go in and see the panda ... and they’re like, ‘All right, make sure that door’s closed, and when you get out of here quickly, close this one because they are escape artists,’ and I was like, 'This thing just got so many brownie points from me, dude!'" he raved.
The pair also came across crocodiles, tigers, koalas and elephants, though Travis seemed most interested in the lions.
"You see three of them run down from their rock knowing they’re about to get fed, [and when] you see how fast and agile that thing is, dude, it’s over," the podcast co-host declared. "You can tell one was the big, bad one. Like, d---, that’s a bad man right there. Yeah, it was fun. It was a fun one."
As previously mentioned, on the morning of Wednesday, March 6, sports writer Tom Withers tweeted, "For all the Swifties, Travis Kelce is headed to Singapore."
The "Karma" singer has been there since at least Saturday, March 2, as she performs through Saturday, March 9, for a total of six concerts in the area.