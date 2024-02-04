Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Avoids Question About Travis Kelce Proposing as Relationship Intensifies
Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, refused to add to the speculation about his daughter’s love life!
On Friday, February 2, the father-of-two was spotted at LAX ahead of the Sunday, February 4, Grammy Awards. While at the airport, paparazzi attempted to ask him about the rampant rumors that Travis Kelce may propose to his daughter.
The reporters asked the 71-year-old if the Chiefs tight end needs to ask for his “permission” to marry the singer. In response, Scott quickly slammed the car door.
Despite not giving any details about the pop star’s whirlwind romance, he did give some answers when it came to football related queries.
“I’m a football fan — of all teams,” the longtime Philadelphia Eagles supporter told Page Six.
As OK! previously reported, rumors have swirled about the lovers’ potential engagement since December 2023. As Travis starts to gear up for the Super Bowl on February 11, some speculated he may be getting down on one knee if the Chiefs pull out a win.
“If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, and I think they will, I think we are going to see a Super Bowl and an engagement happen,” The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell alleged.
Although there has been chatter about a proposal coming so soon, one source spilled Travis and Taylor are in no rush to put a ring on it.
“The way Travis is open with his friends, family and fans about his relationship makes Taylor feel secure,” they said of the romance. “She feels like she can be away from him and not worry about him doing anything sketchy behind her back. She trusts him; he makes her feel safe and normal.”
Despite the couple’s many extravagant outings, the insider shared that it is the little things about the relationship Taylor loves most.
“When they go out with his friends in Kansas City, she feels like she can be a regular girlfriend. They can hang out and drink cocktails and kiss out in the open — all the things she’s always wanted to do,” the source said.
“Since both are at the top of their professions, they understand the dedication the other person has to their work,” the insider continued. “They don’t have to explain anything to each other because they just get it. They can give each other space without any jealousy or hard feelings.”
According to the source, after people speculated that Travis was going to pop the question over the holidays, Taylor apparently cleared things up over a text with a friend.
“No proposal — yet,” they noted of Swift’s message, adding that the pair “definitely do see marriage in their future.”
“They’re just not rushing it. Taylor and Travis are simply looking forward to a bit of alone time once his season ends — but they both think they’ll have happy news to share later this year, for sure,” the insider concluded.