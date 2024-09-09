Awkward? Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Cross Paths at Electric Lady Studios Owner's Star-Studded Wedding After Yearslong Feud
To be a fly on the wall at Electric Lady Studios!
Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss appeared to put any drama aside while celebrating the wedding of the Greenwich Village recording studio's owner Lee Foster and model Karen Elson on Saturday night, September 7, in New York City.
While it's unclear if the ladies interacted at the star-studded event — which had other notable guests including Lana Del Rey, Rosalía, Linda Evangelista and more — having Swift and Kloss in the same room is quite a rare sight following their alleged falling out.
The former best friends have not been pictured together since 2018 after being nearly inseparable since their friendship first started in 2013, when Swift and Kloss initially met at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show before bonding over cookies and wine.
For the occasion, the "Love Story" singer sported a Zimmermann cut-out, cream-colored floral dress, while Kloss donned a stunning maroon gown and matching purse, according to photos obtained by OK! and other outlets.
Swift brought her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as her date to Foster and Elson's nuptials, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end opting for a simple black outfit and slicked-back hair.
The "All Too Well" hitmaker reportedly stopped being friends with Kloss — who has been married to Joshua Kushner since 2018 — after the model allegedly sided with Scooter Braun during Swift's infamous battle over the master rights to her first six albums. There have also been several conspiracy theories from fans speculating the former BFFs once had a romantic connection that burned out.
Kloss has tried to deny rumors of a falling out on several occasions, most recently showing support for Swift by attending her Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in August 2023 and naming her favorite song by the 14-time Grammy winner during an interview this past July, as OK! previously reported.
"She’s got so many hits. I definitely love 'Shake It Off,'" Kloss revealed of Swift's 2014 popular song from her album 1989 — an era in which she was a main part of the pop star's life.
However, when asked to choose her top song from Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, Kloss couldn't decide.
"I'd say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic," she gushed.
Swift and Kloss shed light on their friendship during an interview with Vogue almost a decade ago.
"We were just like, You. My friend. Now,'" the "So High School" singer recalled in 2015 of how her close bond with Kloss began.
"I remember makeup artists and hair people going, 'Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same,'" Swift shared at the time.
