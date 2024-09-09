Awkward? Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Cross Paths at Electric Lady Studios Owner's Star-Studded Wedding After Yearslong Feud

While it's unclear if the ladies interacted at the star-studded event — which had other notable guests including Lana Del Rey, Rosalía, Linda Evangelista and more — having Swift and Kloss in the same room is quite a rare sight following their alleged falling out.

The former best friends have not been pictured together since 2018 after being nearly inseparable since their friendship first started in 2013, when Swift and Kloss initially met at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show before bonding over cookies and wine.