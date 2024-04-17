Travis Kelce Reveals Why He and Taylor Swift Wanted to Be in the Crowd at Coachella: 'I Like to See It From the Fans Perspective'

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in the crowd at Coachella, people were shocked. However, the football star, 34, revealed why it was important to be in the madness.

"I expected you guys to be backstage, like, mostly with the musicians, right? But seemed like you guys were in the crowd," Jason Kelce asked his younger brother.

"I like to see it from the fans perspective, 'cause I am. I'm a fan of the music, I'm a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if you're in the madness with all the fans," Kelce said on the Wednesday, April 17, episode of their podcast "New Heights."