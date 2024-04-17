Travis Kelce Reveals Why He and Taylor Swift Wanted to Be in the Crowd at Coachella: 'I Like to See It From the Fans Perspective'
When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in the crowd at Coachella, people were shocked. However, the football star, 34, revealed why it was important to be in the madness.
"I expected you guys to be backstage, like, mostly with the musicians, right? But seemed like you guys were in the crowd," Jason Kelce asked his younger brother.
"I like to see it from the fans perspective, 'cause I am. I'm a fan of the music, I'm a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if you're in the madness with all the fans," Kelce said on the Wednesday, April 17, episode of their podcast "New Heights."
"It was fun to see some new bands and how they performed. The Bleachers — Jack Antonoff absolutely ripped it. I had fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar, all his boys. They had two sax players, two drummers, two guitars and they just ripped it. It was so much fun," he added of the pop star's bestie. "I love live music, man. Saturday was a fun, fun day man."
Travis also gave a shout-out to his lady. "We know who you went with, saw the pictures, we know you went with," Jason said.
"She was supporting the New Heights!" he added, referring to the blonde babe sporting a green hat with the podcast's name.
As OK! previously reported, the duo, who started dating in the summer of 2023, looked like they had the time of their lives as they packed on the PDA at the music festival in mid-April.
In one video, Taylor can be seen singing along to pal Ice Spice's set as she hung out with Sabrina Carpenter and her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.
Not only is Travis hanging with Taylor's girl gang, but it seems like he has the seal of approval from his Kansas City Chiefs teammate and bestie Patrick Mahomes.
"When she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. 'Why can’t you try this, this and this?' She’s asking the right question,''" explained the 28-year-old — whose wife, Brittany, developed a close bond with the Grammy winner after she started dating Travis.
"I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life," the quarterback continued. "Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long."