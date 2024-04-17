OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Travis Kelce Reveals Why He and Taylor Swift Wanted to Be in the Crowd at Coachella: 'I Like to See It From the Fans Perspective'

travis kelce taylor swift fans coachella
By:

Apr. 17 2024, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in the crowd at Coachella, people were shocked. However, the football star, 34, revealed why it was important to be in the madness.

"I expected you guys to be backstage, like, mostly with the musicians, right? But seemed like you guys were in the crowd," Jason Kelce asked his younger brother.

"I like to see it from the fans perspective, 'cause I am. I'm a fan of the music, I'm a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if you're in the madness with all the fans," Kelce said on the Wednesday, April 17, episode of their podcast "New Heights."

Article continues below advertisement

"It was fun to see some new bands and how they performed. The Bleachers — Jack Antonoff absolutely ripped it. I had fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar, all his boys. They had two sax players, two drummers, two guitars and they just ripped it. It was so much fun," he added of the pop star's bestie. "I love live music, man. Saturday was a fun, fun day man."

Travis also gave a shout-out to his lady. "We know who you went with, saw the pictures, we know you went with," Jason said.

"She was supporting the New Heights!" he added, referring to the blonde babe sporting a green hat with the podcast's name.

travis kelce taylor swift fans coachella
Source: mega

The pair started dating in the summer of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the duo, who started dating in the summer of 2023, looked like they had the time of their lives as they packed on the PDA at the music festival in mid-April.

In one video, Taylor can be seen singing along to pal Ice Spice's set as she hung out with Sabrina Carpenter and her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift fans coachella
Source: mega

The duo were seen in the crowd at Coachella.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only is Travis hanging with Taylor's girl gang, but it seems like he has the seal of approval from his Kansas City Chiefs teammate and bestie Patrick Mahomes.

"When she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. 'Why can’t you try this, this and this?' She’s asking the right question,''" explained the 28-year-old — whose wife, Brittany, developed a close bond with the Grammy winner after she started dating Travis.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift fans coachella
Source: mega

Taylor Swift was seen at Travis Kelce's football games.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift fans coachella
Source: mega

Taylor Swift is on hiatus from her Eras Tour.

"I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life," the quarterback continued. "Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.