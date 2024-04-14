Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have 'Grown So Close in Such a Short Amount of Time': 'It Feels So Right'
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce "Endgame"?
According to a source, the pop princess and the NFL star see a future together after about nine months of dating.
“They’ve grown so close in such a short amount of time,” the insider said of the lovebirds, who were spotted on vacation in the Bahamas last month. “It feels so right. They’re very comfortable spending time together just the two of them.”
The musician, 34, also reportedly spent Easter with the athlete, his brother Jason Kelce, Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three daughters in Pennsylvania. According to the insider, having the brood around gave the “Cruel Summer” singer and the three time Super Bowl winner a glimpse of what they could have for themselves one day.
“Taylor can see herself married to Travis with children,” they spilled. “He’s definitely daddy material in her eyes. That was one of the biggest attractions for her.”
Considering how successful the blonde beauty is, when it comes to tying the knot, Travis is apparently happy to sign any legal paperwork Taylor would like.
“Travis has no problem signing a prenup because his business team wants to protect his assets,” the source said. “He’ll do whatever it takes. No doubt, it will be bulletproof. It may not be romantic, but it’s smart.”
As OK! previously reported, the Kansas City tight end revealed he is still shocked he was able to land the “Betty” artist.
On the Wednesday, April 10, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the 34-year-old gushed over his romance while chatting with guest Lil Dicky.
“It’s fun. I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high, enjoying it all,” Travis shared. “Bringing new lives to the football world, opening the football world up to new things.”
The rapper and comedian said he approves of the whirlwind love affair, spilling, “I think it’s the best thing ever. Honestly, my take on it — not that you wanna spend time talking about it for the 5,000th time — but like, I just think there’s something that just makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school. Your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met the most popular, beloved athlete and they actually fell in love.”
Lil Dicky added that anyone against the duo is just a “bitter loser.”
“But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and they acknowledge they love it because there’s something so American about it,” the 36-year-old continued. “There’s something just classic about it.”
Travis replied: “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports. So I don’t know how the f--- I did it.”
