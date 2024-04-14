Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have 'Grown So Close in Such a Short Amount of Time': 'It Feels So Right'

“They’ve grown so close in such a short amount of time,” the insider said of the lovebirds, who were spotted on vacation in the Bahamas last month. “It feels so right. They’re very comfortable spending time together just the two of them.”

The musician, 34, also reportedly spent Easter with the athlete, his brother Jason Kelce, Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three daughters in Pennsylvania. According to the insider, having the brood around gave the “Cruel Summer” singer and the three time Super Bowl winner a glimpse of what they could have for themselves one day.