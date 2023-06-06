Taylor Swift and Matt Healy Were Never in a Serious Relationship, Insists Insider: It Was a 'Fun Little Thing Whose Moment Is Over'
Taylor Swift knew from the start that Matt Healy wouldn't be The One.
One month after the singers struck up a romance, reports surfaced that things had already fizzled out. The quick timeline didn't surprise the blonde beauty's inner circle, who reportedly always knew the fling was somewhat of a rebound for Swift since things first revved up just after she ended her six-year romance with Joe Alwyn.
"Everyone who really knows her has been saying all along that this was a fun, good time thing that would last as long as it lasted and would be no big deal once it was done," a source spilled to an outlet.
"She will not be writing albums about this one. It was a summertime thing. Does everyone have amnesia about Tom Hiddleston? Jesus Christ," quipped the source, referring to the "All Too Well" crooner's short-lived 2016 romance with the Loki actor, a relationship that materialized just after her split from Calvin Harris.
The source said the Cats actress, 33, was simply enjoying herself with Healy, 34, after she and Alwyn, 32, made the tough decision to call it quits.
"She’s allowed to let off some steam and sew [sic] her oats afterwards without people claiming first that she’s ‘head over heels’ and then that she’s ‘breaking up’ with the guy," the insider reasoned. "It’s not a breakup. It’s a natural evolution of a fun little thing whose moment is over."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Swift was visibly emotional over the weekend, where she appeared teary-eyed while belting out "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." However, the star's demeanor may have stemmed from reminiscing on Alwyn, as another insider emphasized the Grammy winner isn't distraught over the demise of her and The 1975 frontman's connection.
"Her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won't be able to see each other at all," the insider explained. "They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It’s just life. Taylor is doing great."
Page Six spoke to the first source, while People chatted with the second insider.