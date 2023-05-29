Taylor Swift's New Fling Matty Healy Isn't 'Just a Rebound' for Her: Their 'Chemistry Is Off the Charts!'
Miss Americana and her Heartbreak Prince?
A source recently opened up about Taylor Swift's newest fling with The 1975 singer Matty Healy following her shocking break up from long term beau Joe Alwyn.
"This is not just a rebound for Taylor," the insider spilled. "She's into Matty and vice versa, and the chemistry between them is off the charts!"
Prior to the "All too Well" songwriter's relationship with the Conversations with Friends actor, she and Healy were romantically linked back in 2014 after she attended many of The 1975's shows, although, Healy later called their relationship at the time a "flirtation." They were not linked again until being spotted at Swift's Nashville leg of her Eras Tour.
"The timing for Taylor and Matty was never right, but it is now," the source added. "They've known each other for years. That's the reason they’re not hesitating to be so hot and heavy."
The romance between the two musicians has gotten serious enough that Healy has even been trying to win over the 33-year-old's father, Scott Swift, 71.
"Scott is wary of any man Taylor dates and questions if Matty has an agenda or is using her for fame," a second source explained. "He's definitely keeping a close eye on Matty — mainly because of his wild past."
The past the insider alluded to includes a history with substance abuse, many controversial comments, and touching himself and kissing fans at concerts.
"Taylor insists Matty has changed," they added. "So while Scott is not his biggest fan, he's giving Matty the benefit of the doubt."
The father-of-two allegedly got to know Healy while at the Philly stop on the Eras Tour. The pair were spotted speaking by fans at the event, though another source warned, "Scott is protective of Taylor."
"She knows all about his former issues; she can deal with that. Matty's a rock star, and she likes that about him, but he's not the same guy he was nine years ago," the source continued. "Matty's grown up a lot, and they seem to be a good match."
The latest lovebirds have seemingly moved very fast, with Healy being seen with the "Love Story" singer's friends Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge in Nashville on May 6. He's also met Swift's bestie and producer Jack Antonoff when the trio spend an evening a Casa Cipriani in NYC.
