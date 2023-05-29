Taylor Swift's New Fling Matty Healy Isn't 'Just a Rebound' for Her: Their 'Chemistry Is Off the Charts!'

"This is not just a rebound for Taylor," the insider spilled. "She's into Matty and vice versa, and the chemistry between them is off the charts!"

Prior to the "All too Well" songwriter's relationship with the Conversations with Friends actor, she and Healy were romantically linked back in 2014 after she attended many of The 1975's shows, although, Healy later called their relationship at the time a "flirtation." They were not linked again until being spotted at Swift's Nashville leg of her Eras Tour.