Taylor Swift Has 'Never Had a Boyfriend Who Supported Her Like This': 'It’s Why Travis Kelce Is Really the One'
Taylor Swift may have a long list of ex-lovers, but none of them treated her the way boyfriend Travis Kelce does!
Though some people thought their romance was just a fling, the athlete proved his love for the superstar when he traveled to Argentina to see her perform in November 2023 — but South America was just one of several places he'll watch her show.
The athlete, 34, is currently in Australia for a string of Swift's concerts in Sydney, and an insider claimed he'll also travel with her to Europe in the coming months.
"In May, she’s due in Paris, and Travis has already made a lot of plans for them," the source spilled to a magazine. "It’s the most romantic city in the world, and they can explore it together."
"He’s determined to spend every second with Taylor," the insider added. "He’s made reservations at posh hotels and restaurants all over Europe. He wants to focus on her until he has to report back to training camp in July."
For the "Karma" vocalist, 34, having her man by her side is a new — but enjoyable — experience.
"Taylor’s never really had a boyfriend who supported her like this, showing up for her on tour," the insider pointed out. "It’s just another reason why Travis really is The One."
The support goes both ways, as Swift attended a total of 13 Kansas City Chiefs games this NFL season, including a few away matches. The blonde beauty was also at the Super Bowl and brought along her friends and family to the big game in Las Vegas, where the Chiefs came out on top.
As the team celebrated on the field, the Grammy winner ran down to meet the tight end on the turf.
"Thank you for coming, baby," Kelce told his girlfriend, who replied, "Oh, I cannot believe that. I can't believe you. How did you do that?"
"Thank you for the support. Thank you for making it halfway across the world," he gushed of Swift flying back from her Tokyo, Japan, concerts to attend the game. "You’re the best, baby. The absolute best."
When the Super Bowl champion asked if the game was "electric," she responded, "It was unbelievable."
The two were attached at the hip throughout the after-party, where they spent the night drinking, dancing and kissing. In one video from the party that went viral on social media, the NFL star can be seen singing his lady's song "Love Story" to her from across the room.
"It was the most romantic thing ever," she gushed to a pal of the sweet moment.
