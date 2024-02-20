Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Instagram Upload as Pop Star Hints New Album Is About Their Split

Trying to keep it cool? Joe Alwyn took to Instagram with a photo dump of images in the midst of ongoing buzz about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's upcoming new album, The Tortured Poets Society.

Alwyn dropped the carousel of snaps on Monday, February 19, just one day after Swift won four awards — Female Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Concert Tour of the Year and Social Celebrity of the Year — at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.