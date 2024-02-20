Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Instagram Upload as Pop Star Hints New Album Is About Their Split
Trying to keep it cool? Joe Alwyn took to Instagram with a photo dump of images in the midst of ongoing buzz about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's upcoming new album, The Tortured Poets Society.
Alwyn dropped the carousel of snaps on Monday, February 19, just one day after Swift won four awards — Female Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Concert Tour of the Year and Social Celebrity of the Year — at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.
The upload was the first one Alwyn has shared all year, as the last post on his profile is from September 2023.
The Conversations With Friends actor's post matched his mysteriously private energy, featuring an artsy image of a mirror in between branches, a cute dog posing in front of mostly-empty glasses of beer, a meme stating "different drinks for different needs," a black-and-white candid of Alwyn at an event of some sort, as well as a snap of a casino.
Alwyn additionally shared more black-and-white pictures, but of the ocean and a couple landscape views, a photo from inside a building filled with cars and people and a cute camera shot from when he was a little kid.
It doesn't seem his post had any meaning in terms of his fallout from Swift, though the timing of it all of course caught people's attention.
"Not now honey Joe Alwyn just posted on Instagram," one fan of the actor wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), alongside a meme of a Sims character on the computer while their virtual baby lies next to them on fire.
A hater of Swift, and apparently her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, snubbed: "Joe Alwyn coming out of his Instagram hiatus to post a carousel of memes and sepia toned photos. Gotta love an unbothered king. Just know blondie is somewhere seething in her PR relationship with the swollen tongued Neanderthal."
Still, Swift's army of supports stuck by her side in the midst of online hate, with one admirer writing, "I never liked him even when he was w/ Taylor. I think he thought being w/ her would make him more famous. Still a terrible actor. Sorry," and another adding, "I didn’t care for him when he was with Taylor and I could not care less for him now."
Alwyn dated the "Love Story" singer for roughly six years before their split was confirmed by a source in April 2023.
Their relationship was kept extremely private, with hardly any photos captured of the two in comparison to Swift's much more public relationship with Kelce.
Swift and the three-time Super Bowl champion went public with their relationship in September 2023, though Kelce recently revealed their romantic timeline dates back about a month prior.