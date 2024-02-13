Travis Kelce Was Forced to Move Out of His House Due to 'Safety Reasons' Amid Whirlwind Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce is adjusting to be in the spotlight now that he's dating pop star Taylor Swift — but one thing he didn't expect was to be forced to give up his home.

“[Travis] had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house. I mean [for] safety reasons, [he had to move.] And the first day he moved into the new house … [in] a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house," the football star's brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, said on "The Big Podcast With Shaq," which was released on Monday, February 12.