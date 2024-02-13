Travis Kelce Was Forced to Move Out of His House Due to 'Safety Reasons' Amid Whirlwind Taylor Swift Romance
Travis Kelce is adjusting to be in the spotlight now that he's dating pop star Taylor Swift — but one thing he didn't expect was to be forced to give up his home.
“[Travis] had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house. I mean [for] safety reasons, [he had to move.] And the first day he moved into the new house … [in] a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house," the football star's brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, said on "The Big Podcast With Shaq," which was released on Monday, February 12.
Jason, 36, continued to share how his brother's world has completely changed since his romance was thrust into the spotlight.
“Listen, we’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level,” he explained. “It’s just an added level, a new demographic that wasn’t there before.”
As OK! previously reported, Travis, 34, shared how he doesn't mind the noise as he just wants to be with the singer, 34.
“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them …. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it,” he said during a November 2023 interview with WSJ. Magazine. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”
Taylor and Travis made headlines when the former stormed the field after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the 2024 Super Bowl.
The pair smooched in front of the cameras and later celebrated in Las Vegas, staying out at the club until the wee hours of the night.
The Grammy winner finally debuted her boyfriend on social media when they were at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
"It's a friends and family party they said," Taylor wrote in text over the clip, which showcased Travis sticking his tongue out at the camera before it panned over to her father, Scott Swift, sipping on a beer with ex-wife Andrea Swift next to him.
"Bring your parents they said," the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker jokingly said in the second half of the clip.