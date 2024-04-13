Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands as Couple Skips Coachella for Low-Key Sushi Date in L.A.

“I think it’s the best thing ever. Honestly, my take on it — not that you wanna spend time talking about it for the 5,000th time — but like, I just think there’s something that just makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school. Your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met the most popular, beloved athlete and they actually fell in love,” Lil Dicky stated, adding that any haters of the stars are “bitter losers.”

“But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and they acknowledge they love it because there’s something so American about it,” the 36-year-old continued. “There’s something just classic about it.”