Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands as Couple Skips Coachella for Low-Key Sushi Date in L.A.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided against heading to the Coachella valley this year!
On Friday, April 12, the power couple was spotted entering celebrity hotspot Sushi Park in Los Angeles together to enjoy a meal.
Swift sported a denim skirt, black shirt, sneakers and a red jacket on the low-key date night, while Kelce wore an olive-green sweater with matching shorts and sneakers.
The duo, who debuted their romance in September 2023, arrived at the Japanese restaurant smiling and holding hands. The outing occurred on opening night of Coachella, where Swift’s close friend Lana Del Rey headlined, however, the celebs opted out of attending the famous music festival.
As OK! previously reported, the pair’s dinner came after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about his relationship with the “Cruel Summer” singer on he and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast.
On the Wednesday, April 10, episode of “New Heights,” the 34-year-old raved over his whirlwind romance with guest Lil Dicky.
“It’s fun. I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high, enjoying it all,” the three-time Super Bowl winner said. “Bringing new lives to the football world, opening the football world up to new things.”
The rapper and comedian then chimed in to share his approval of the high-profile love affair.
“I think it’s the best thing ever. Honestly, my take on it — not that you wanna spend time talking about it for the 5,000th time — but like, I just think there’s something that just makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school. Your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met the most popular, beloved athlete and they actually fell in love,” Lil Dicky stated, adding that any haters of the stars are “bitter losers.”
“But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and they acknowledge they love it because there’s something so American about it,” the 36-year-old continued. “There’s something just classic about it.”
Travis noted how he still is shocked he was able to land the blonde beauty.
“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports. So I don’t know how the f--- I did it,” he shared.
Taylor and Travis’ relationship first began after the football star revealed how he wanted to meet the Grammy winner while attending her Kansas City Eras Tour concert.
“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told Jason on their “New Heights” podcast in July 2023. “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”
Travis added, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”
Page Six reported on Taylor and Travis' date.