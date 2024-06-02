Jason Sudeikis Cheekily Asks Travis Kelce When He Is Going to Marry Girlfriend Taylor Swift at Kanas City Comedy Event: Watch
Jason Sudeikis wants to know if Travis Kelce will be popping the question anytime soon!
On Saturday, June 1, while performing at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, the Ted Lasso star asked Kelce a pointed question about his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift.
“Hey Travis, real talk okay, just the guys here …” Sudeikis said to the football star while they were joined by actors Robert Smigel and George Wendt onstage. “Hey… when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?”
The audience cheered in hopes that the 34-year-old would spill the tea when it comes to his future with Swift. However, Kelce stayed tight-lipped as he rubbed his beard and smiled in reaction to the question.
“Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore,” the comedian added of The Tortured Poets Department singer.
In addition to querying Kelce about his relationship with Swift — which was debuted in September 2023 — the hilarious trio wondered when the blonde billionaire would foot the bill for a new stadium.
Kelce replied with a smile, noting, “Ain’t happening.”
As OK! previously reported, Sudeikis isn’t the only one waiting to hear wedding bell for the lovebirds, as a source recently revealed those close to the couple think they are endgame.
"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that," the insider spilled of the pair, as they approach one year together.
The power duo was recently spotted when Swift performed in Paris in early May, and during her break, they vacationed together in Lake Como, Italy.
During their European getaway, a source noted they "love going antique shopping, and she’s been helping him pick out some things for his new house in Kansas."
Kelce plans to spend more time traveling alongside Swift as the summer continues.
"He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time," an insider dished. "For now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor]."
However, the tight end will have to return to the states in July for training camp before the Kansas City Chiefs’ first game on September 5.
As for how Kelce has enjoyed watching Swift’s hours long concert, he gushed, "Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything. I enjoyed every bit of it. It was unbelievable."