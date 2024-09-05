Why Travis Kelce Was 'Very Cautious' About Telling Brother Jason He Was Dating Pop Star Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce even kept his relationship with Taylor Swift from brother Jason Kelce at first!
While on a recent episode of “The Pivot” podcast, the “New Heights” co-host, 36, explained why his sibling was hush-hush about the romance during the early days.
“There was a lead-up to it, because there was the whole thing on the pod about him trying to get a friendship bracelet to her, so I knew that there was something,” the father-of-three shared, referencing how Travis attempted but failed to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at an Eras Tour show last summer.
“But I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody. Because I mean, the reality is she is under such a microscope that I think they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to people’s privacy and I think they are still trying to do that,” the former Philadelphia Eagles star noted.
Taylor and Travis have been publicly dating since September 2023, however, the couple admitted they had been seeing each other secretly before then.
“And even now, I want to be respectful of them and I don’t want anybody to feel like there is like a perceived — like I am violating some sort of private relationship,” Jason said. “It’s really not my place to speak on their relationship, but he is my brother and I am very happy for him.”
Because of the “Cruel Summer” singer’s worldwide superstardom, Jason added that “you just have to be conscious of how you are saying things because it is under such a microscope.”
In addition to Travis’ relationship skyrocketing him into superstardom, it has also given Jason and Travis’ podcast “New Heights” a major boost.
In fact, the ESPN NFL analyst explained how his and Travis’ connection has changed since they blew up.
“Whenever you’re in business with family, that is a dynamic, right. And now it’s such a big business, the podcast and all that,” Jason stated. “… Just natures of that have caused a relationship shift — we’ve never had that before. But thankfully, personally Travis and I value who we are as brothers more than any of that. So at the end of the day, all of that other stuff falls under who we are and who we are as brothers.”
The ex-NFL player noted their business and their personal lives go hand-in-hand.
“And certainly his love life, his family life, and who he cares about falls above the business side of what we’re doing. So, I think when the priority is that, the other stuff that you have to navigate essentially as a business partner, it comes with the right frame with it,” he said.