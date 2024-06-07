Taylor Swift Fans Share Theories About Mysterious Figure Seen Dancing in the Rafters at Her Madrid Concert: Watch
Taylor Swift fans are haunted by the mysterious shadowy figure that showed up at one of her Madrid concerts in May.
In a viral social media video, a concert attendee zoomed in on someone who was standing alone on a high rafter as they appeared to be dancing along to the superstar's performance of "Delicate."
People were quick to make assumptions, with some believing it was Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34, even though he was never seen in Madrid with her.
Others joked it was one of the blonde beauty's exes such as Joe Alwyn, 33, or Matty Healy, 35, the latter of whom was seen at a few of her Eras Tour shows during their 2023 fling.
One fan claimed, "it was literally a security man, I was near that section and he was standing there and checking on us all the time."
Swift is currently in Edinburgh, Scotland, to perform three concerts from Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 9.
The last show Kelce attended was in Paris, France, on May 12 — an event he raved over during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast.
"Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything," the athlete explained. "I enjoyed every bit of it. It was unbelievable."
As OK! reported, an insider told a magazine the NFL star "wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time. For now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor]."
Kelce has also watched her perform in Singapore, Argentina, Australia and in Kansas City, MO. It was the latter concert, which occurred in July 2023, that Kelce wanted to meet her after the show to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet, but he was denied the opportunity to do so.
Luckily, the Grammy winner heard about his plan, and the two got in touch.
"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift explained of the timeline.
By that September, the two were already dating, which is why she didn't hesitate to attend one of his Kansas City Chiefs games.