Taylor Swift Appears to Have a Hickey on Her Neck After Romantic European Rendezvous With Boyfriend Travis Kelce: Watch
Taylor Swift fans think she's rocking a love bite from Travis Kelce.
During the pop icon's Eras Tour stop in Sweden on Saturday, May 18, Swifties pointed out that the singer, 34, had a red mark on her neck following a romantic rendezvous with the NFL star, also 34.
In the video shared to TikTok, the chart-topper pulled her hair to the side as she performed "Champagne Problems" at the piano for the crowd at the Friends Arena only to reveal the mark above the neckline of her dress.
"Travis Kelce had a big appetite," one person joked in the comments section.
"NOW MISS TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT IS THAT A HICKEY ON YOUR NECK OR DID YOU ‘BURN YOURSELF WITH A HAIR STRAIGHTENER’ ???" another person chimed in.
"'So High School' is getting a little too real," a third person added, referring to the love song she penned for her beau.
Days before, Swift and Kelce were spotted locking lips during a boat ride in Italy as the songstress was on a brief break from her tour.
The power couple also packed on the PDA during a candlelit dinner in Lake Como during the "Karma" artist's four days off after her sold-out shows in Paris, France.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been following his girlfriend around the globe during his time off before the football season starts. As OK! previously reported, the duo's relationship has gotten so serious that Kelce has reportedly been thinking about a future proposal.
"They’ve been together almost a year now and they’re madly in love, so it makes sense that they’d be discussing marriage," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "The big moment — and the ring — needs to be super special."
With the world watching, the pressure has been on for the athlete to deliver the most romantic moment when he gets down on one knee. "Travis is a 'grand gesture' kind of guy, so no matter what or when he finally asks her, it will be an experience that they'll remember forever," the source added.
Kelce has been hugely supportive of Swift as she's continued to dominate with her world tour.
"Man, I'll tell you what. The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up," he gushed in an April interview when asked what city he thinks would be a great place to see her perform. "I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up."