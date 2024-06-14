Taylor Swift Stays Up Until 4 A.M. to Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl Ring Ceremony
Taylor Swift might do things greater than dating the boy on the football team, but that doesn't mean she can't show some support for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
On Thursday night, June 13, the pop star made it a point to send her love to the Kansas City Chiefs star during the team's Super Bowl ring ceremony.
Swift — who had celebrated her milestone 100th Eras Tour show on Thursday night in England — stayed up until 4 a.m. in her time zone to watch Kelce unbox his third-ever championship ring, which was made up of 549 diamonds and 38 rubies.
The "Love Story" singer subtly showed support by joining Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's partner Chariah Gordon's Instagram Live during the event.
"YESSSSSSS. CONGRATULATIONS. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH," Swift, 34, exclaimed in the comments section of the Live. "JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOOO."
"AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE," the blonde beauty added of the 26-year-old athlete, who recently announced his one-year contract extension with the Chiefs.
After watching the Instagram Live for a bit, Swift admitted she unfortunately had to catch some shut eye ahead of her second night at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on Friday, June 14.
"Gotta go to sleep it’s so late here love you guys," the 14-time Grammy winner expressed before leaving the realtime recording.
As fellow WAGS of Chiefs players, Swift and Gordon seemed to bond throughout the 2023-2024 season.
In October 2023, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and Kelce hung out with Hardman and his lady following the Chiefs’ win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Gordon documented the celebration with a photo of the couples shared to her Instagram profile.
In one of the snaps — which were posted just one month after Swift and Kelce revealed their relationship to the public — the "All Too Well" singer sweetly smooched her man on the cheek.
Swift opened up about her plans to make supporting Kelce a priority during her interview for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she expressed in December of last year. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."