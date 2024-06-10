Travis Kelce Cracks Up After Former NFL Players Admit All of His Accomplishments Pale in Comparison to Girlfriend Taylor Swift's
Travis Kelce could care less that Taylor Swift is the breadwinner in their relationship.
The NFL player couldn't help but laugh when father-son duo Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. raved over how the Grammy winner's accomplishments are always so much bigger than Kelce's.
The couple's careers were compared on the Monday, June 10 episode of the former athletes' "Go Jo and Golic" podcast, when the co-hosts gave a shout-out to the Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, for winning the home run derby at David Njoku's Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday, June 8.
"Hit 11 home runs. Played baseball in high school as well," Golic, 61, said of Kelce. "He showed some — as we've been talking about — incredible versatility with athletes from one sport to another support."
"He came in and treated the softball very, very poorly as he kept knocking it out of the park," he added.
Golic Jr. chimed in, "The only thing I can come back to with all this — and Travis Kelce is a legitimate athlete that probably could have success in a bunch of different sports at a high level — is how difficult it is to register on the richter scale in the house that he's now a part of with Taylor Swift."
"Where it's like, 'Babe, what did you do this weekend?' 'Well, I stimulated the global economy, I went to a new city and enriched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Babe, what did you do?'" Golic Jr. joked of what the couple's conversation would sound like over this past weekend.
Golic Jr., 34, said the tight end would respond, "'I cracked 11 dingers in a celebrity softball game. Feeling pretty great about this one, babe. Thanks for asking.''"
Golic Jr. went on to call Kelce an "awesome dude."
- Taylor Swift Refuses to Sing at Edinburgh Eras Tour Show Until Security Reached Distressed Fan: 'I Can Do This All Night'
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Under Pressure: Couple Constantly Getting Questioned 'From Friends and Family' About an Engagement
- Travis Kelce Admits He Feels Like an 'Amateur' While Making Acting Debut in Ryan Murphy's Series 'Grotesquerie': 'It's Definitely a Fun Challenge'
Kelce caught wind of the chat and responded via social media, making it clear that he isn't offended by 34-year-old Swift's power and success.
"😂😂😂😂😂 Love listening to these guys! 'Feeling pretty good about it, babe,'" he tweeted in response.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The blonde beauty most recently performed in Edinburgh, Scotland, and will next hit Liverpool, England, for three shows starting on Thursday, June 13.
Kelce has attended several of his girlfriend's concerts, with his last one being in Paris, France, on May 12 — something he talked about on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast.
"Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything," Kelce gushed. "I enjoyed every bit of it. It was unbelievable."