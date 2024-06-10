OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Travis Kelce
OK LogoCOUPLES

Travis Kelce Cracks Up After Former NFL Players Admit All of His Accomplishments Pale in Comparison to Girlfriend Taylor Swift's

travis kelce cracks up accomplishments pale comparison taylor swift
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 10 2024, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce could care less that Taylor Swift is the breadwinner in their relationship.

The NFL player couldn't help but laugh when father-son duo Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. raved over how the Grammy winner's accomplishments are always so much bigger than Kelce's.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce cracks up accomplishments pale comparison taylor swift
Source: mega

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since the summer of 2023.

The couple's careers were compared on the Monday, June 10 episode of the former athletes' "Go Jo and Golic" podcast, when the co-hosts gave a shout-out to the Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, for winning the home run derby at David Njoku's Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday, June 8.

"Hit 11 home runs. Played baseball in high school as well," Golic, 61, said of Kelce. "He showed some — as we've been talking about — incredible versatility with athletes from one sport to another support."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"He came in and treated the softball very, very poorly as he kept knocking it out of the park," he added.

Golic Jr. chimed in, "The only thing I can come back to with all this — and Travis Kelce is a legitimate athlete that probably could have success in a bunch of different sports at a high level — is how difficult it is to register on the richter scale in the house that he's now a part of with Taylor Swift."

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce cracks up accomplishments pale comparison taylor swift
Source: @dknetwork/x

Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. agreed that Taylor Swift has much bigger accomplishments than Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

"Where it's like, 'Babe, what did you do this weekend?' 'Well, I stimulated the global economy, I went to a new city and enriched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Babe, what did you do?'" Golic Jr. joked of what the couple's conversation would sound like over this past weekend.

Golic Jr., 34, said the tight end would respond, "'I cracked 11 dingers in a celebrity softball game. Feeling pretty great about this one, babe. Thanks for asking.''"

Golic Jr. went on to call Kelce an "awesome dude."

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce cracks up accomplishments pale comparison taylor swift
Source: mega

Kelce has attended a handful of the singer's concerts.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
Article continues below advertisement

Kelce caught wind of the chat and responded via social media, making it clear that he isn't offended by 34-year-old Swift's power and success.

"😂😂😂😂😂 Love listening to these guys! 'Feeling pretty good about it, babe,'" he tweeted in response.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce cracks up accomplishments pale comparison taylor swift
Source: mega

Swift's Eras Tour runs through the end of 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty most recently performed in Edinburgh, Scotland, and will next hit Liverpool, England, for three shows starting on Thursday, June 13.

Kelce has attended several of his girlfriend's concerts, with his last one being in Paris, France, on May 12 — something he talked about on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

"Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything," Kelce gushed. "I enjoyed every bit of it. It was unbelievable."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.