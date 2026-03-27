Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Enthusiastic Conversation at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Revealed by Lip Reader

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Taylor Swift didn't hesitate to gush over fiancé Travis Kelce when she accepted trophies at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 26, but a lip reader revealed the couple was just as excitable during their private conversations as they sat front row during the Los Angeles show.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Conversation Decoded

Source: @deadline/x Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were talking about something 'unreal' during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, a lip reader claimed.

According to Nicola Hickling, the musician said to her beau at one point, "I can show you, its unreal. Everything is black and white." "It's unreal," the athlete allegedly replied, to which Swift supposedly added, "Try it, you, I know you will really like it, of course. We can, we will..." It's unclear what the lovebirds were talking about.

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Source: @deadline/x The singer gushed in her acceptance speech that Travis Kelce makes her feel 'confident' and 'free.'

As mentioned, the blonde beauty, 36, gave a special shout-out to her man, also 36, on stage when she accepted Best Pop Album. "The album, The Life of a Showgirl, was really inspired by the energy that I felt, like looking into crowds and seeing you guys and connecting with you every single night," the singer explained, referring to the Eras Tour. "And so the album came out with this energy of just feeling really happy and strong and confident and free. And so I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me that feeling."

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Taylor Swift Gushes Over Travis Kelce

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Taylor Swift thanks fiancé Travis Kelce as she accepts the award for ‘Best Pop Album’ at the #iHeartAwards2026. pic.twitter.com/MNa1wnOyoA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 27, 2026 Source: @PopCrave/x Travis Kelce mouthed 'I love you' to his fiancée after she thanked him on stage.

"I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who's here too," Swift confessed. "So for thanks for all the vibes." Kelce reacted by mouthing, "I love you." At another fun point in the show, the couple got on their feet to dance to Raye's "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" — with the "Opalite" crooner serenading the NFL star and pointing to the diamond ring he proposed with.

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Inside the Proposal

Source: @newheightshow/youtube The athlete proposed in the backyard of his home.

As OK! reported, the power couple became engaged in August 2025 after around two years of dating. Swift shared details of the proposal in several interviews last year, revealing he got down on one knee after she appeared on his "New Heights" podcast. "The podcast was just sort of a distraction, sort of a ruse, to keep me not looking out the windows of the house," the pop star explained. "Every time he does the podcast, it’s not like he blacks out all the windows [but there were] fully, like, blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house."

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Source: @taylorswift/instagram Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dated for around two years before getting engaged.