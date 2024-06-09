Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Under Pressure: Couple Constantly Getting Questioned 'From Friends and Family' About an Engagement
Too much pressure?
According to an insider, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tired of being asked about when they plan to get engaged.
“The constant questioning from friends and family is starting to really get them down,” the source dished. “Not a day goes by they don’t get hit with gentle hints and questions.”
The couple, who debuted their relationship in September 2023, have appeared to be inseparable since, with Kelce traveling all over the world to see Swift perform her Eras Tour and the singer going to see 13 of the football player’s games last season.
As for how the athlete reacts to all the hype around his relationship, the insider noted, “The social media and fan chatter about an engagement is bad enough, but he also gets questions from friends and the more he’s pressured, the more he withdraws.”
The source explained that the podcaster wants to take the next step with Swift, but only when he is ready.
Meanwhile, Swift “has moved past” hoping for a ring anytime soon, as the “Fortnight” artist is focused on her European tour.
“Her friends bring it up all the time, and she’s ordered them to stop mentioning it. The constant questions are not helping. She’s a hundred percent sure that Travis is The One, and she’s just hoping the proposal happens soon, because she wants to get on with the next stage of their lives,” they explained.
As OK! previously reported, the duo can’t seem to escape the speculation about their relationship, as even comedian Jason Sudeikis wanted to know about the pair’s romance while performing at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City on June 1.
“Hey Travis, real talk okay, just the guys here…” Sudeikis said to Kelce while they were joined by actors Robert Smigel and George Wendt onstage. “Hey… when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?”
As the audience cheered in hopes the 34-year-old would spill the tea about their future, Kelce stayed tight-lipped as he rubbed his beard and smiled in reaction to the question.
“Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore,” the Ted Lasso star continued.
In addition to asking about Kelce’s high-profile relationship, the hilarious trio wondered when the blonde billionaire would foot the bill for a new stadium.
Kelce replied with a smile, “Ain’t happening.”
