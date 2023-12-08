Travis Kelce Bought His Kansas City Home 'With Taylor Swift in Mind': 'He Wants to Show Her He's the Settling-Down Type'
Travis Kelce wanted to make sure Taylor Swift approved of the place she was coming straight home to.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently purchased a new $6 million home, closing the deal not-so-coincidentally around the same time his relationship with the pop icon started to heat up.
"Travis bought the house with Taylor in mind," a source spilled to a news publication of the lavish estate — which is located inside of a gated community in Kansas City, Mo., and equipped with its own tennis and pickleball courts, a resort-worthy pool area and a media center.
"He wants to show Taylor he’s the settling-down type, and he wants her to feel comfortable there," the insider explained, noting Kelce made sure Swift approved of the mansion before he put in an offer. "He paid for the house, but he’s making Taylor feel like it’s her home, too."
The confidante continued: "His other house was fine for a guy to crash at but not for a superstar like Taylor."
Considering the duo's romance tops the charts in terms of popularity within the public eye, Kelce wanted to make sure his home was a place where Swift and him could happily spend time together without any cameras documenting their every move.
"Travis and Taylor don’t have to go anywhere to have fun; it’s all there," the source detailed.
Proving there is nothing she can't do, Swift is even dabbling in interior design, as the insider said the "Love Story" singer has been helping her boyfriend decide on furniture and pick out decor.
"Travis welcomes her input," the source confirmed, mentioning moving trucks were recently spotted in the driveway of the luxurious pad.
Plus, it seems Swift is in her wholesome girlfriend era.
"She’s excited to spend quality time with Travis doing all those homey things, like baking cookies, having candlelit dinners and hanging out and watching TV," the confidante concluded.
Swift and Kelce will soon celebrate their first holiday season together, and while their exact plans remain unknown, recent reports revealed "they have the next few months completely laid out."
"They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible," a previous source explained.
Luckily, Swift is currently on a break from the international leg of The Eras Tour, so Kelce's weekly football schedule appears to be the main factor in their plans until 2024.
