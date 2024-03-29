Travis Kelce's Friends Try But Fail to Distract His Golf Swing by Playing Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Song 'Bad Blood': Watch
Travis Kelce can't be stopped!
On Thursday, March 28, the athlete's friends tried to distract him while golfing by playing one of girlfriend Taylor Swift's songs — but their plan had the opposite effect.
"@killatrav cannot be rattled," retired NBA star Chandler Parsons, 35, captioned a video that showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, swinging away and making a great shot.
"Oh no, this backfired!" one man admitted as Kelce's golf ball soared through the air while "Bad Blood" is heard in the background. "He likes it!"
The football star did a celebratory chest bump with a friend and played air guitar with his golf club before dancing up to the camera and singing along to the Grammy winner's hit tune.
Later in the day, Parsons' wife shared footage of "Uncle Trav" playing with their baby boy.
Kelce is enjoying his free time while in the offseason from the NFL, and luckily, Swift, 34, is also on hiatus from her worldwide Eras Tour, which is what allowed them to vacation in the Bahamas earlier this month.
"Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together," an insider spilled to a news outlet of the couple. "They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one [another]."
"When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy," the source spilled.
"They are grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board. While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too," the insider claimed. "They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever."
As OK! reported, the "New Heights" podcast co-host and the blonde beauty began dating in the summer of 2023 — and though Swift didn't publicly attend one of his games until September 24, Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt revealed in a February interview, "When she started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it."
Merritt also defended the pair from naysayers who claimed Swift's presence at the games was a distraction.
"She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way," he insisted. "Everybody was excited and Travis was happy. So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us."
