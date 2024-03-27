Jason Kelce Pokes Fun at How Brother Travis Kelce Manifested His Relationship With Taylor Swift

However, the blonde beauty later noticed Travis, and the two made their appearance as a couple in September 2023 when she attended one of his football games.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---,” the "Cruel Summer" songstress told Time magazine in an interview published in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”