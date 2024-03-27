Jason Kelce Pokes Fun at How Brother Travis Kelce Manifested His Relationship With Taylor Swift
Jason Kelce is seemingly still finding it funny that his brother, Travis Kelce, actually wormed his way into Taylor Swift's life.
On the Wednesday, March 27, episode of the pair's "New Heights" podcast, Jason spoke to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley about his potential interest in acting.
"Speak it into existence," Jason, who recently retired from the NFL, said. "Seriously, just throw it out there. Stuff happens when it goes out on New Heights."
As OK! previously reported, Travis, 34, attempted to give Taylor, 34, a friendship bracelet when he attended her Kansas City Eras Tour stop over the summer, but things didn't work out in his favor at the time.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he explained on their podcast in July. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
However, the blonde beauty later noticed Travis, and the two made their appearance as a couple in September 2023 when she attended one of his football games.
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---,” the "Cruel Summer" songstress told Time magazine in an interview published in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
Since then, the two have been hot and heavy, as they were recently spotted on a PDA-packed vacation to the Bahamas in addition to dining out at a restaurant in California.
It sounds like everyone is just waiting for Travis to potentially get down on one knee.
"I love, love. I love him. He's amazing," Erin Andrews, who is friends with Travis, said in a recent interview. "I'm fully obsessed with her and what she's done in her life."
"I want them to get married so bad," she added.