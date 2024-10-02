or
Taylor Swift Missing Travis Kelce's Games Due to 'Security Concerns' and Rehearsing for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift missed boyfriend Travis Kelce's games because of 'security concerns' and rehearsing for the Eras tour, a source said.

Oct. 1 2024, Published 9:14 p.m. ET

The real reason why Taylor Swift has been absent from from two of Travis Kelce's recent games has been revealed.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the singer, 34, had a good reason for missing out on the recent matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in late September and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles the following weekend.

First, Swift is occupied with rehearsals for the Eras Tour, which begins again in Miami on October 18.

Taylor Swift is back on tour in mid-October.

The source claimed that it's challenging for Swift to attend any game that is not held on the Chiefs home turf.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” the source claimed.

Taylor Swift feels 'comfortable' at Arrowhead Stadium, a source said.

“She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance,” the source said.

The award-winning artist's safety threats have intensified since she canceled her shows in Vienna due to an almost terrorist attack unfolding at her concert.

After the incident, Swift took to social media to share her thoughts on the scary situation.

"In summation We have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour. With it came the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for, new traditions in the show, and an entirely new era added in. It was a more hectic pace than we’d done before, and I’m so proud of my crew/fellow performers for being able to physically perform that show and build our massive stage, take it apart, and make magic with so few days in between for recovery and travel. They’re the most impressive people I know and I’m so lucky they gave The Eras Tour their time, their energy, and their expertise," the pop star began via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21. "Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong.

"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together," she said of no one getting hurt. "I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows."

Travis Kelce hasn't been doing as well this season.

The pair are still going strong, but they're also figuring out how to juggle their work obligations at the same time.

“They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects,” a source told Us Weekly.

