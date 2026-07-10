Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Honeymoon Revealed as They Are Spotted for the First Time Since Wedding

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly basking in their post-wedding bliss as they gear up for their honeymoon. The couple got married on July 3 at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York. However, the details of the wedding were kept strictly under wraps, with barely any glimpse revealed to the public, even now.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance after wedding.

Reports suggest that they plan to keep that theme going for their big romantic getaway as well. However, the notoriously private newlyweds were recently spotted making their way to California, offering a glimpse of their post-nuptial movements before they embark on their honeymoon.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted in California

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at the Bob Hope International Airport on Thursday.

Per Daily Mail, the pop star and her husband flew to Bob Hope International Airport in Burbank on her private jet. They are expected to attend the wedding of New York Giants wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in Orange County, Calif., this Saturday, July 11. Video footage obtained by the outlet shows several black umbrellas being opened as the pair allegedly stepped off the “Anti-Hero” singer’s private jet to shield themselves from public view. The newlyweds then hopped into a convoy of cars, which reportedly whisked them away to Swift’s Beverly Hills mansion, about 15 miles from the airport.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoyed a Few Days of Privacy Before Their Honeymoon

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a 'mini-moon' at the Yellowstone Club in Montana after their wedding.

The outlet reported that before making their first public appearance following their wedding, the Grammy-winning singer and her Kansas City Chiefs tight end husband enjoyed a few days of privacy at the exclusive members-only Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana. Sources told the outlet that the couple was determined to live in their “newly married bubble” and enjoy a “mini-moon” before facing the world. Daily Mail also reported that Swift and Kelce have enjoyed a few private vacations at the club over the past couple of years. Per the outlet, the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer's jet flew them directly from Montana to Burbank on Thursday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will Reportedly Island Hop Through Europe for Their Honeymoon

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly island-hop through Europe for their honeymoon.