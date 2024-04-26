Taylor Swift 'Worried About Jinxing Things' With Travis Kelce, Shares Source: 'She Wants a Happy Ending'
Is Taylor Swift concerned that her big reputation could take a toll on her romance with Travis Kelce?
Though the lovers, both 34, have been attached at the hip since getting together over the summer of 2023, an insider claimed the Grammy winner has her fingers crossed that "he doesn’t get freaked out about the fame."
"She wants a happy ending with Travis. She is worried about jinxing things," the source told a news outlet, noting the blonde beauty is "nervous something will mess things up."
“There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame," the source confessed. "Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world."
At the moment, the insider said the NFL star "is enjoying everything and she is hoping that it stays like that."
The source also alleged that Swift's fears heightened after the Friday, April 19, debut of her album The Tortured Poets Department, which details her past romances, mental health struggles and more.
"It’s stressful, you feel vulnerable. It’s her most complicated piece of art," they pointed out.
The couple's relationship has taken then world by storm, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end previously said they ignore the gossip.
"I mean, the only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce shared in an interview. "That's all that matters."
As OK! reported, the stars aren't shy about PDA — something that was a super rare occurence in Swift's six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, 33, who preferred to stay private.
"[It’s] been so refreshing for Taylor not to feel the need to hide with Travis," a source spilled to a news outlet. "He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants."
Kelce confirmed he'll be there to support his girlfriend at some of her European concerts this summer, and an insider claimed his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, as well as brother Jason Kelce, will also be in attendance at one point.
In addition, the blonde beauty's mom and dad, Andrea and Scott Swift, will be along for the ride.
"It's a great time and opportunity to get to know each other's families more," the insider said. "They are all very excited about this, and to be there all together, as one family is perfect. Everyone is looking forward to that trip."
