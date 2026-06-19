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Taylor Swift’s $125K Elizabeth Taylor Opal Suite Sparks Old Hollywood Drama as Travis Kelce Gift Fuels Luxury Debate

Photo of Elizabeth Taylor (Left); Taylor Swift (Right)
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's $125k opal suite nod to Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor draws attention.

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June 19 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift's recent appearance wearing jewelry linked to Elizabeth Taylor has renewed interest in the Hollywood icon's historic opal collection.

The Grammy-winning singer was seen stepping out with beau Travis Kelce on May 16, decked out in a classy gold Maria Lucia Hohan Allar silk gown for a wedding event in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, per People.

Swift paired her dress with chandelier earrings, a ring, and bracelets set with black opals and natural Australian crystals in 22k yellow gold.

While the breathtaking jewelry suite can draw attention on its own, its history of being adorned by Taylor is making quite a buzz. Especially as reports suggest that Kelce gifted the set to Swift last year.

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Source: @justjared/Instagram

Taylor Swift wore jewelry associated with Elizabeth Taylor during a wedding event in May.

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Elizabeth Taylor Marked Iconic Night in LGBTQ+ History with the Opal Suite

Image of Elizabeth Taylor's opal jewelry set was sold last year to a sports agent for $125k.
Source: @foxestatejewelry/Instagram

Elizabeth Taylor's opal jewelry set was sold last year to a sports agent for $125k.

Taylor's longtime assistant Tim Mendelson revealed to People that the opal suite was designed by Darlene De Sedle in 1999 and was purchased by the actress the same year during a shopping trip to West Hollywood.

"Elizabeth and I were out shopping one day at a store in West Hollywood called Crystalarium, where Elizabeth discovered the opal," Mendelson stated.

Although the Cleopatra star was a fan of opals anyway, "what she found so intriguing about this one is that it formed in a clam and retained the shape." Taylor's assistant continued.

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The National Velvet star famously wore the jewelry set to the 1999 Project Angel Food's Angel Award ceremony in Los Angeles.

She was honored at the event for her passionate HIV/AIDS advocacy and charity work supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the outlet, Taylor wore a matching opal necklace to the event, one she personally designed. The Elizabeth Taylor Estate stated that the necklace featured a "one-of-a-kind diamond and opal starfish pendant."

Mendelson revealed to the Estate's blog during an interview that the actress was initially confused about how to use the gorgeous opal she purchased. That is, until she was "struck with an idea!"

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Image of Elizabeth Taylor wore the opal jewelry suite to the 1999 Project Angel Food Angel Awards.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Taylor wore the opal jewelry suite to the 1999 Project Angel Food Angel Awards.

"She picked up a tiny precious starfish her granddaughter had given her, positioning it with the stone against an 18k gold chain by Ilias Lalaounis," Mendelson continued, before adding that was how "the concept for the necklace was born."

Taylor's idea was ultimately materialized by David Webb into "a circular-cut diamond starfish set atop an opal clamshell, mounted in 18k gold and platinum."

This particular necklace doesn't seem to have been sold with the rest of the jewelry suite via 1stDibs last year.

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Taylor Swift's Appearance Revived Interest in Elizabeth Taylor's Opal Collection

Image of Taylor Swift's appearance renewed attention on Elizabeth Taylor's historic jewelry collection.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's appearance renewed attention on Elizabeth Taylor's historic jewelry collection.

The iconic jewelry set was reportedly sold to a sports agent late last year. After the I Knew You Were Trouble singer's shimmering appearance in May, though, the mystery of the buyer seems to have been solved.

Many fans seem to believe that the set might have been a gift from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to his fiancée. Although neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed this, the idea is too tempting for Swifties to pass up.

Especially since Swift has been vocal about how much she admires the late actress. In fact, she even released a song titled "Elizabeth Taylor," inspired by the life of the Cat on a Hot Tin Roof star, on her last album, The Life of a Showgirl.

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Image of Taylor Swift is a longtime fan of Elizabeth Taylor.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is a longtime fan of Elizabeth Taylor.

"I go on and on in explaining to Travis, like, why I love Elizabeth Taylor so much. She fought for artists' rights. She was exploited in so many ways, and yet she kept her humanity. She kept her humor. She kept her passion for life.' I was just going on," Swift told The New York Times of her inspiration behind recording Elizabeth Taylor.

"We get home. He gets out of the car, and I'm just in my head, just this intrusive melody…. And I'm just scrambling to open my record app on my phone," she concluded.

Swift has previously spoken about her admiration for Elizabeth Taylor, making the renewed attention surrounding the actress's jewelry collection especially notable among fans.

Especially after the late actress's personal chef, Neil Zevnik, said to People last year that Taylor would have loved the song if she were alive.

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