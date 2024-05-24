Bill Maher Claims Elizabeth Taylor and Jane Fonda Aren't His Type, Says He Prefers Younger Women
Bill Maher is getting personal!
In an excerpt of the upcoming Monday, May 27, episode of his "Club Random" podcast, while speaking with actress Sandra Bernhard, the television personality revealed he isn't attracted to two women considered to be among the most beautiful to grace Hollywood.
In a clip of the episode, Maher made an off-handed comment that he never found late actress Elizabeth Taylor to be "gorgeous." When Bernhard asked if she just wasn't his "type," he replied, "Not really. There are lots of things about her."
"I don't you know, I mean, I don't think she had a good body at all," he added.
At another point in the podcast installment, The King of Comedy star asked him if he would ever "make out" with Jane Fonda.
"You know, I know the politically correct answer is to say yes. And I'm sorry. I'm just not that cat and never I've been I have to be honest," he said. "We should never castigate anybody for what their personal preferences, especially in that most intimate and personal of areas."
- 'Oh, For F---'s Sake': Megyn Kelly and Bill Maher Spar as She Reveals She's Voting for Donald Trump Again
- Caitlyn Jenner Tells 'Privileged' Don Lemon to 'Get Over' Himself after Awkward Interview About Living as a 'Black Gay Man'
- Bill Maher Defends Controversial Filmmaker Woody Allen, Calls the Allegations Against Him 'Improbable': 'I Flat-Out Believe Him'
Maher also noted that he prefers younger women, but admitted that topic is somewhat controversial.
"I'm just saying, in America, first of all, their idea about what is age appropriate is narrow, really narrow. Like I've seen a ten year age difference be talked about in the, you know, in the tabloids. This is like, well, there's a you know, a ten year age difference, a ten year age difference."
Bernhard also brought herself into the conversation, quipping: "I can't believe you and I never dated for a minute."
"Sandra, I expressed an interest in Washington, D.C.," Maher said. "What have you been doing for the last 40 years? I used to see you every night."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This isn't the first time the 68-year-old has opened up about his romantic preferences. As OK! previously reported, he admitted in an October 2023 episode of "Club Random" that he'd never gotten married because he needed to have a steamy love life.
"That's the main reason I cannot accept a life without hot s--," he said at the time. "I mean, I was engaged when I was 29. But I kind of knew even as we were engaged in buying the ring and all that stuff. There was a voice in my back in my head always saying, 'really, you're just going to f--- this one person forever.'"