Ted Cruz Goes Off the Rails as He Talks Over CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins in Shocking Interview: Watch

Cruz claimed the alleged gunman, Tyler Robinson, was motivated by his “leftist” beliefs. “We don’t have a motive yet, we don’t know yet, we’re still waiting,” Collins reminded him.

Ted Cruz's CNN hit goes off the rails as Kaitlan Collins and Cruz start trying to talk over each other for more than two minutes straight pic.twitter.com/Wp39mQh9ie — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X

Cruz shot back with heavy sarcasm, saying, “We don’t have a motive yet? Really? That’s CNN’s position? He just happened to fire the gun in celebration.”

Source: @atrupar/X Ted Cruz and Kaitlan Collins clashed on CNN during a heated interview about Charlie Kirk’s death.

From there, the senator accused CNN of spreading “misinformation,” pointing to online messages between Robinson and his transgender partner, which included the chilling words: “Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Collins ends the interview in clear frustration as she and Cruz continue to talk over each other pic.twitter.com/I2EpAqlaNA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X

Collins corrected him, emphasizing that investigators hadn’t determined an official reason behind the shooting. “Senator, that’s not what I said. I said law enforcement hasn’t laid out a direct motive. They’ve laid out a lot of evidence here of the messages and what has been said,” the news correspondent said. “They did not set a concrete motive of exactly what it was, they laid out every evidence that we know so far... it’s not misinformation, senator," she added.

Source: MEGA The politician insisted the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, was a 'left-wing activist' motivated by ideology.

But Cruz doubled down, insisting the suspect is “a left-wing activist who hated Charlie Kirk.” The CNN host pushed back, clearly frustrated. “Senator, with all due respect, you know exactly what I’m saying. I’m not arguing with you politically; I’m saying that law enforcement has not put a specific motive. You know that there’s a difference in what they’re putting in a legal argument than what you’re talking about," Collins vented.

Still, Cruz wouldn’t budge as Collins reminded him he was twisting her words. “You’re putting a lot of statements that I did not say. We just laid out the facts in the opening of this show... and we just spoke to the deputy attorney general," she explained.

Source: MEGA The journalist reminded the senator that law enforcement had not confirmed a specific motive.

As the debate got more heated, Cruz continued pressing the narrative that this was “overwhelmingly” a “left-wing problem.” He argued, “There is some violence on both sides, but it is the left that overwhelmingly celebrates this. There are deranged lunatics who attack people both right and left. But if you look at murders carried out for political agendas, they are overwhelmingly on the left.”

Collins cut in firmly, stating: “Senator, I don’t think that anyone should celebrate someone’s murder regardless of what that person believes in. If you celebrate it, I think that’s wrong and I think that’s evil and Senator Ted Cruz, I thank you for your time.”

Source: MEGA The back-and-forth grew tense as Ted Cruz accused CNN of 'misinformation' and Kaitlan Collins corrected him.

Cruz laughed, but Collins shut it down, concluding, “Senator Ted Cruz, thanks for your time tonight.”

After the fiery on-air clash, Cruz took to X, writing: “We obviously know the assassin’s motive. He was a left-wing activist who hated Charlie Kirk.”

As previously reported, Robinson has been held without bail since his arrest on September 12, two days after Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University. The conservative figure was about 20 minutes into his speech when a bullet struck him from roughly 200 feet away. Robinson, 22, showed little emotion when he appeared virtually in court on September 16 ahead of his arraignment. He faces the death penalty and has been charged with felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and more.