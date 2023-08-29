Ted Cruz Trolled After Falling for Another Social Media Myth: 'Can You Read?'

Cruz quote tweeted a post shared by an account called End Wokeness, which stated: "The Biden administration welded open the Trump border wall in Tucson, AZ. It’s not a crisis. It’s by design."

"This…is…nuts. #BidenBorderCrisis," the 52-year-old wrote alongside the message and a video of the opened gates in Arizona.

It seemed Cruz skipped passed the "added context" section of the post, which explained why President Joe Biden's administration team directed the gates were opened — something that was additionally done during Donald Trump's time as president.