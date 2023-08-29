Ted Cruz Trolled After Falling for Another Social Media Myth: 'Can You Read?'
Another day, another Ted Cruz social media fail.
On Monday, August 28, the Texas senator fell for a misleading online post — yet again — causing critics to complain about his incessant mess ups and lack of knowledge about the things he re-shares to his followers.
Cruz quote tweeted a post shared by an account called End Wokeness, which stated: "The Biden administration welded open the Trump border wall in Tucson, AZ. It’s not a crisis. It’s by design."
"This…is…nuts. #BidenBorderCrisis," the 52-year-old wrote alongside the message and a video of the opened gates in Arizona.
It seemed Cruz skipped passed the "added context" section of the post, which explained why President Joe Biden's administration team directed the gates were opened — something that was additionally done during Donald Trump's time as president.
"These are floodgates that are required to be opened during Arizona’s monsoon season. If left closed, the force of flash floods caused by seasonal rain and the debris they carry would topple the border wall. This practice was also done during the Trump administration," the detailed explanation said.
After a recent online gaffe in which Cruz believed a shark was swimming on a highway in California, social media users were quick to troll the conservative politician — who clearly didn't learn from his past mistakes.
"So you’re just going to ignore the note saying that this is done as required due to flood concerns during the monsoon season," one person retorted, as another replied, "GOPs ignore any evidence that's not in their favor."
"Caught lying again," a third critic mentioned, while a fourth asked, "can you read?"
Cruz misunderstanding the border situation comes just days after both the United States Border Patrol (USBP) and Customs Border and Protection (CBP) spoke out to address why the gates were left open, seemingly inviting immigrants to walk freely into the country.
The Arizona area that the tweet addressed is the busiest in the country, summing up a total of 42,561 people trying to enter through the specific area of open gates in July.
The gates were only welded open to prevent people from closing them after American citizens kept trying to stop people from crossing the border.
"USBP makes the final decision on opening gates based on operational conditions and forecasted weather," the agency dished to The New York Post, as the CBP explained its reasoning for doing so.
"High water flow combined with excessive sediment and debris buildup can stress or comprise the design integrity of the barrier. Once the rain or flood event is over and the debris and sediment are removed, the gates can be closed and secured," the message read.