'Fire Her': Teddi Mellencamp Angers Fans for Refusing to Talk About Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation
Fans are not happy with Teddi Mellencamp's decision to refrain from discussing her friends Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's recent split.
On a recent episode of her podcast, "Two Ts In A Pod," Mellencamp explained her choice to listeners.
"We have one more 'Housewives' headline you guys, I'm sure, are expecting me to cover," she said, alluding to the separation of the reality TV couple. "Clearly, I have a lot of anxiety, I've gotten a lot of messages since I've been gone. I've been on vacation."
Mellencamp added that she and co-host Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge, received a plethora of Q&A about their breakup.
"I just wanted to say that we came up with the decision — myself, Tamra, iHeart, my producers — that everybody has their boundaries, and this is mine," she stated.
"Kyle and Mauricio and their kids are like my family. I love them so much. I understand exactly what my job is here on this podcast, and it's to go down all the rabbit holes. And I think 99 percent of the time, that's quite easy for me because it's people I don't know," she continued.
"I hope those of you as humans understand that when it comes to true friendship, this is more than just 'Housewives' or scandal or drama. This is one of my best friends," she finished.
However, fans were upset with Mellencamp for bowing out of the conversation and vocalized their thoughts on Twitter.
"I get Teddi and Kyle are friends. I do. But Teddi makes her living off gossiping about others. Dissecting every other HW marriage. To do otherwise after proclaiming how seriously she takes her job is a bigger joke than Teddi was as a HW #RHOBH," one person penned, while another said, "It's one thing to be faithful to one of your best friends, it's another to not do your job. If you can't do your job – step aside for someone that will."
"That is hypocritical. You talk about EVERONE else on your podcast, and you talk about personal knowledge as long as it gives you ratings and makes you & your friends look good. You have said some personal messes up stuff about people. But NOW you draw a line in the sand. Fire her," a third fan wrote.
"Teddi Mellencamp is such a hypocrite," a fourth user claimed, while a fifth noted, "She and Tamra sit up on that podcast and talks crap about everyone in the Housewives Universe, but Kyle and her foolishness is where she draws the line. This is why Teddi stays hating from outside the club."