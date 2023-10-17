Kailyn Lowry Drinks Placenta Smoothie and Makes Artwork With the Organ After Welcoming Fifth Baby
Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is letting fans in on her postpartum care.
After confirming earlier this month that she did indeed welcome a fifth child, Lowry shared via Instagram that she would be ingesting her placenta, something that's said to have multiple health benefits.
"This was the second time I got to work with @lancasterplacentaco," she captioned a video, which showed her whipping up a smoothie with the organ and making an artistic "placenta print."
The graphic photos also show the organ spread out on a kitchen counter, with the reality star, 31, dressed in protective gear.
While some Instagram users thought the upload was TMI, many applauded the mom-of-five for being so candid.
"This very cool, I love the art 😍," one fan wrote. "Let’s normalize this, nothing gross about seeing what housed our babes for 9 months!❤️."
"Amazing!! It’s so cool that our bodies can grow an entire human AND a new organ to nourish them ❤️," another woman commented. "I think it’s wonderful to show this as an option with your platform. It’s so much more common than people realize."
Said a third fan, "The benefits of this is amazing. I’ve encapsulated 3 of my placentas and i know for a fact it helped my postpartum recovery. 👏."
Lowry revealed her newest bundle of joy on her "Barely Famous" podcast earlier this month, explaining of keeping son Rio's November 2022 birth private, "I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline."
"I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me, and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it," she continued. "At this point, I can at least try to do it my way."
Unfortunately, Lowry and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, weren't able to keep the birth "as private as we would've liked with the leak from the hospital and things like that. That was definitely one of the sadder moments."
The MTV alum — who shares four other sons with three other men — admitted it was "chaotic" to find out she was pregnant, but Rio has been such "an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me."
"It was rough [last year] with the lawsuit, the depression that I dealt with, and everything else," Lowry spilled on her podcast. "So, he has been really a joy for all of us."
She also discussed what life has been like since stepping away from reality TV.
"I'm adjusting accordingly. It's an adjustment not having cameras around all the time. And it's weird, because it still feels like it's a part of my life because it wasn't that far away. It wasn't," she stated. "I'm trying to just get used to the normalcy and being able to go out and kind of move around and move about freely, run my errands freely, schedule appointments freely. That's been nice."