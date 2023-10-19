Hoda Kotb Was 'Barely Functioning' During 'Simultaneous' Divorce and Breast Cancer Battle

"I went through a divorce and breast cancer simultaneously, and I remembered in that time barely functioning, and I was thinking to myself like, 'Is this it? Is this how it goes?" Kotb expressed while sitting alongside her co-host Jenna Bush Hager and guest star Maria Shriver for a special edition titled Own Your Health.

"I was thinking about some of my lowest moments during that time what was contributing to all of it was I was in horrible health, and I didn’t care about that piece of it, and you don’t realize how bad it gets and then you’re compounding it, your health gets worse, because you’re not well, and [it] went on and on," Kotb detailed of the difficult point in her life nearly 15 years ago.