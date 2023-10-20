'I Was Terrified Every Day': Bindi Irwin's Endometriosis Battle During Pregnancy Was So Painful She Thought She Had a Miscarriage
Bindi Irwin suffered such severe pain that she feared for her unborn child's life prior to being diagnosed with endometriosis.
The beloved conservationist — who welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior, 2, with husband Chandler Powell in 2021 — candidly discussed her pregnancy and her rollercoaster health journey during a Friday, October 20, installment of Good Morning America.
Although Bindi experienced concerning and perplexing symptoms ever since she was a young teenager, doctors were unable to diagnose her for years.
"Every test, every scan that I went in for came back completely clean. I was healthy. Nothing was wrong, which was just so strange," she explained in the interview. "It was this feeling of devastation because there was no answer. There was no clarity [as] to why I was feeling this way. And the fact that every month it would just get worse and worse and worse."
Despite being given a clean bill of health, the television personality — who is the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin — shared that her symptoms only intensified throughout her pregnancy.
"It would just be excruciating pain in my side," she said. "And I would think that I was losing our beautiful daughter…. I had no idea about what was happening. And so now I have answers. But at the time I was terrified every day that I was going to lose our beautiful daughter."
"For me and Chandler, we're so lucky to have Grace," she added. "So many women can't fall pregnant because of problems with endometriosis."
Earlier this year, Bindi underwent surgery to remove 37 lesions and a cyst discovered by doctors. Following her recovery, the 25-year-old feels like a "new person."
"It's night and day," she continued. "It's completely different ... and every day it seems to get better after surgery."
"I'm actually able to go on a walk with my family. I'm able to do the conservation work that I am so, so passionate about," she gushed. "I'm able to be there for our daughter. Finally, I'm able to run around with her, to play with her, to have fun and revel in her joy instead of just trying my best to pick her up and carry her and not just want to fall over or curl up."
Bindi opened up about her difficult battle with endometriosis with hopes that her story could "resonate" with viewers.
"Maybe if you've gone through undiagnosed, unbelievable pain, you will be able to say, 'Hey, that girl has symptoms similar to mine. Maybe this is what's wrong with me,'" she said.