Food Network Star Duff Goldman Injured After Being Hit by Alleged Drunk Driver: 'It's Gonna Be a Long Road to Recovery'

food network duff goldman injured hit drunk driver
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 6 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Duff Goldman needs to spend some time out of the kitchen while his hand heals after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

On Sunday, February 4, the Food Network star took to Instagram to reveal a terrifying accident he recently suffered.

food network duff goldman injured hit drunk driver
Source: @duffgoldman/Instagram

Duff Goldman was recently hit by an alleged drunk driver.

"On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags," the American pastry chef explained in the caption of a post, which featured an image of his bandaged hand.

He continued: "A drunk driver had swerved into my lane on a windy country road. After doing a systems check and finding that my only injury was to my hand, I thanked my lucky stars that I’d still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn’t make her cake."

food network duff goldman injured hit drunk driver
Source: @duffgoldman/Instagram

Duff Goldman's hand was injured in the accident.

"I’m fine, but it’s gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke," the Ace of Cakes alum admitted, before reminding his 739,000 followers not to get behind the wheel while under the influence.

Goldman concluded: "There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink."

food network duff goldman injured hit drunk driver
Source: @duffgoldman/Instagram

The pastry chef recently celebrated his daughter's third birthday.

After hearing what happened to Goldman, fans of the 49-year-old took to the comments section to express their relief about the cookbook author's lack of serious injury.

"Hoping for a speedy recovery !!! And happy you’re still with us," an admirer penned, as a second supporter stated, "Oh my, I'm so glad your okay. The greatest gift you're giving your baby girl is you today. I'm so sorry for your injury sending positive vibes and healing energy your way."

food network duff goldman injured hit drunk driver
Source: @duffgoldman/Instagram

Duff Goldman shares his daughter Josephine, 3, with wife Johnna Colbry.

Fellow Food Network star Amanda Freitag joined fans in the comments section of Goldman's upload, writing, "Oh no!!!! I’m so glad you are okay! That’s so scary, sending you lots of love," while Iron Chef alum Ming Tsai added: "Wow, glad you are OK chef!! 'Just a flesh wound…..'"

Source: OK!

Goldman's wife, Johnna Colbry, sweetly quoted their daughter, stating, "'My daddy’s tough!' and adding, "We love you sweet muffin. We’re happy you’re home safe. ❤️."

Goldman and Colbry tied the knot in 2019.

