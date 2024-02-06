Food Network Star Duff Goldman Injured After Being Hit by Alleged Drunk Driver: 'It's Gonna Be a Long Road to Recovery'

"On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags," the American pastry chef explained in the caption of a post, which featured an image of his bandaged hand.

He continued: "A drunk driver had swerved into my lane on a windy country road. After doing a systems check and finding that my only injury was to my hand, I thanked my lucky stars that I’d still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn’t make her cake."