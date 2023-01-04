Teresa Giudice Flaunts Her Bikini Body While In Mexico With Husband Luis Ruelas — Pics!

As OK! previously reported, Ruelas, who married Teresa in August 2022, made headlines when he gifted his stepdaughters $12,500 Cartier bracelets.

During the holidays, Gia revealed the generous present to her followers.

“Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet,” she said while showing off the Cartier Love Bracelet she received the year before.

“This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one,” she continued while debuting her new jewelry. “Thank you so much, Luis, you’re literally the best ever."