Teresa Giudice Shockingly Reveals Prison Food Was 'Really Good' During 11-Month Sentence
There was at least one thing Teresa Giudice did not mind about spending time behind bars.
During the Wednesday, January 17, episode of the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, opened up about what her life was like during her 11-month stay at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., in 2015.
"I have to say, the food was really good," Giudice admitted of what she ate while serving for fraud. "And I actually cooked there also because I'm a cook — I'm a three-time New York Times best-selling author, three of my cookbooks."
While the podcast hosts couldn't believe the Skinny Italian author's confession, she emphasized, "I'm telling you the food was so good, and what was my favorite was when I first got there, they had banana nut muffins. I would have a banana nut muffin every morning and then they ended up running out of them and I was so mad."
Looking back on what could have been a horrible experience in her life, the reality star explained how she came in contact with fascinating characters, and her time there almost felt like she was reliving her adolescence.
"It wasn't bad where I was," she explained. "I tell my daughter it's like being at college, but the only thing is I just couldn't leave. I had to stay there. I mean, I was able to go outside and get fresh air. And I have to say, the grounds were so beautiful. The scenery was beautiful."
- Radio Host Dubs Teresa Giudice A 'Monster' After She Refused To Talk About Her Life In Prison: 'She's The Rudest Person Ever'
- Teresa Giudice Backtracks After Accusing Caroline Manzo of Putting Her in Jail, Blames Melissa Gorga: 'I Think You Did'
- Joe Giudice Claims He Knows for a 'Fact' That Joe and Melissa Gorga Worked With the FBI to Put Him and Ex-Wife Teresa in Jail
"My roommate was a politician, there were doctors and lawyers, and there were a lot of cool people there," Giudice added. "I got in the best shape ever, I worked out every single day, I read a lot. I came out and looked so rested, I used to take naps everyday like they do in Italy."
Despite the punishment, the Bravo star continued to maintain her innocence. "This judge thought she knew me because of what my castmates were saying about me," the mom-of-four noted. "I wasn't trying to keep up with the Joneses. If anything, my cast members were trying to keep up with me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip cast member also mentioned how she fully forgave her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, for putting her in the horrific situation.
"I finally forgave him because I know that this had to happen in order for me to not have been with Joe anymore. So I felt like that had to happen in order for me to meet my soulmate, which is [current husband] Louie [Ruelas], because I probably would've never left him," she said.