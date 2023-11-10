'She Has My Back': Teresa Giudice Applauds 'Real Friend' Jennifer Aydin After Fan Makes Crude Comment at BravoCon
Teresa Giudice is thankful that Jennifer Aydin will always be there to back her up.
Ahead of her exciting appearance at Big Night Live in Boston on Sunday, November 12, The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG chats exclusively with OK! about being by her bestie's side to fend off a rude fan at BravoCon 2023, finally becoming friends with Jackie Goldschneider and what she's most looking forward to about being back in Massachusetts.
"Jennifer's my BFF. She's awesome. I love her," Giudice says of Aydin — who will also be at the Boston event. "We're real friends. We're not just friends out of the convenience of being on the show."
During an extremely shocking moment on the final day of the Las Vegas convention, a fan got up to the mic during one of the RHONJ panels and asked the Paramus N.J. resident — in a rather rude manner — about why she never wavers in her support for Giudice. According to the Skinny Italian author, being there for each other has simply become second nature.
"She's really my BFF. I have her back. She has my back," Giudice notes.
"We're going away for New Year's Eve to the Bahamas together," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star dishes. "We're going to go hang out with my ex-husband [Joe Giudice]."
Despite always being tight with Aydin, Giudice has recently become close with her former frenemy, Goldschneider. "Now that she's able to talk to me and be my friend — which I love — she's really gotten to know me," Giudice says of The Weight of Beautiful author — who recently had a falling out with Margaret Josephs.
"She said she made her own mind up and now that she's not listening to anyone, it's great," the Standing Strong author notes of her co-star. "I can't wait to double date with her. We're going to do that soon. We've both been so busy. We wrapped the season and then we went right to BravoCon. But I can't wait to hang out. I love her husband [Evan Goldschneider]. He's awesome. My husband, Louie [Ruelas] and her husband get along really great. I can't wait to get to know her better and hang out."
As Giudice continues to be one of the most in-demand Bravo stars out there, her spouse of more than one year remains by her side through it all. "He's the greatest," she gushes of Ruelas —whom she wed in August 2022. "I'm lucky to have him."
For now, the Dancing with the Stars alum has been looking forward to seeing her fans in Boston this weekend alongside Aydin, Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania.
"We're going to have people dancing on stage. We're going to have such a good time with the crowd," she reveals. "I'm so excited."