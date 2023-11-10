'She Has My Back': Teresa Giudice Applauds 'Real Friend' Jennifer Aydin After Fan Makes Crude Comment at BravoCon

"Jennifer's my BFF. She's awesome. I love her," Giudice says of Aydin — who will also be at the Boston event. "We're real friends. We're not just friends out of the convenience of being on the show."

During an extremely shocking moment on the final day of the Las Vegas convention, a fan got up to the mic during one of the RHONJ panels and asked the Paramus N.J. resident — in a rather rude manner — about why she never wavers in her support for Giudice. According to the Skinny Italian author, being there for each other has simply become second nature.

"She's really my BFF. I have her back. She has my back," Giudice notes.