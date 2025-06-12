'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7 Cast, Release Date, Where to Watch and More
What Is the Focus of 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7?
Following six drama-filled seasons, The Real Housewives of Miami has finally returned to Bravo.
"This season loyalty is a luxury as friendships test their furthest limits. Relationship shake-ups spill into the drama by shifting alliances, setting the stage for new and redefined bonds. As families grow and opulence reaches new heights, the sunshine stays strong in the 305," the official synopsis reads.
What Can Fans Expect From 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7?
The trailer for RHOM Season 7 teases fiercer feuds and dramatic splits — from Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola's separation to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's split. The show also follows the crumbling friendship between Larsa and Lisa Hochstein, as well as Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova's decision to finally expand their family after pausing their adoption plans.
Who Is in the Cast of 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7?
- Larsa Pippen 'Relied' on Her 'RHOM' Costars During 'Emotional' Season 7: 'I Needed My Friends'
- RHOM's Marysol Patton Reveals Emotional Decision to Sell Late Mother Elsa's Florida Home: 'She Loved That House'
- Alexia Nepola 'Chose' Ex-Husband Todd as Her Date to 'RHOM' Costar Julia Lemigova's Event, Source Reveals: They 'Are Definitely Not Done With Each Other'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Guerdy Abraira returns for RHOM Season 7, joining Alexia, Larsa, Lisa and Julia as full-time wives. Nicole Martin, a full-time housewife in the previous three seasons, appears as a guest throughout the seventh season.
Meanwhile, Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura join them on board as "friends of the Housewives."
Aside from the familiar faces, real estate developer Stephanie Shojaee makes her debut as a full-time cast member.
Before the season premiere, Stephanie revealed her experience on the show had been "a rollercoaster ride."
"Oh my gosh, I did not know what to expect going into this, but I'm blown away in every sense of the word," she told The Daily Dish, calling herself a "trailblazer" in everything she takes on.
Stephanie added, "All my decisions and all of my choices are always surprising everybody."
When Will 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7 Be Released?
After a long wait, viewers finally got a taste of chaos and drama again when RHOM premiered on Bravo on June 11 at 9 p.m. ET.
Where Can Fans Watch 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7?
In addition to Bravo, RHOM is also available on Hulu + Live TV, Sling, DirecTV and Fubo. All episodes can be streamed the following day on Peacock.