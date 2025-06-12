'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7 Cast, Release Date, Where to Watch and More

Guerdy Abraira returns for RHOM Season 7, joining Alexia, Larsa, Lisa and Julia as full-time wives. Nicole Martin, a full-time housewife in the previous three seasons, appears as a guest throughout the seventh season.

Meanwhile, Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura join them on board as "friends of the Housewives."

Aside from the familiar faces, real estate developer Stephanie Shojaee makes her debut as a full-time cast member.

Before the season premiere, Stephanie revealed her experience on the show had been "a rollercoaster ride."

"Oh my gosh, I did not know what to expect going into this, but I'm blown away in every sense of the word," she told The Daily Dish, calling herself a "trailblazer" in everything she takes on.

Stephanie added, "All my decisions and all of my choices are always surprising everybody."