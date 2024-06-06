The Valley's Jesse Lally Reveals He 'Hooked Up' With Anna Nicole Smith for 'a Year or Two' After Meeting Her at 2002 Modeling Shoot
Did Jesse Lally have game back in the early 2000’s?
On the Wednesday, June 6, episode of the “Popping Off” podcast, The Valley star revealed he once had a romance with late model Anna Nicole Smith.
The 43-year-old confessed he had a “juicy little nugget” about his past while chatting with host Teddi Mellencamp before admitting him and Smith were romantically involved after meeting in 2002 for a TrimSpa modeling campaign.
Mellencamp asked if the pair has ever “hooked up,” to which Lally replied, “For a year or two. Yeah.”
The Season 1 star shared how Smith “would come to L.A. and she’d be in New York every once in a while.”
Lally then recalled their first night together following the sultry beach shoot.
The father-of-one recalled Smith saying she hoped she didn’t get sick from walking around wet in the cold, to which Lally told her he had “a ton of supplements and vitamins and stuff in [his] room.”
Mellencamp, 42, joked, “Is that your line? Your go to?”
Lally added, “She called me. I was having a bottle of wine in the room, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I can come up to the room.’ And it was funny. We did a couple’s massage.”
“We were just kind of like two little kids messing with each other,” he continued.
Before revealing the details of his and Smith’s relationship on the podcast, Lally made headlines for their connection when Andy Cohen brought up their photo shoot on Watch What Happens Live.
At the time, Lally said he had been “friends” with Smith before she tragically died in 2007 at age 39.
Lally was previously married to Michelle Saniei, whom he tied the knot with in 2018. The couple’s demise was shown on the series that aired in March.
The former couple is now separated and co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, Isabella. Lally has since began dating Lacy Nicole, while Saniei has moved on with Aaron Nosler.
As for Smith’s legacy, the blonde beauty had daughter Dannielynn Birkhead with Larry Birkhead before her passing. The father-daughter duo now frequently share updates about their lives on a Instagram.