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The View's Ana Navarro Mocks Donald Trump’s Waist: 'His Behind Deserves Its Own Zip Code'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Ana Navarro.
Source: Bleep With Ana Navarro Podcast; MEGA

'Donald Trump mocking J.B. Pritzker for being overweight is the height of hypocrisy,' said Ana Navarro.

May 20 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

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On her podcast "Bleep! with Ana Navarro," The View co-host fired back at President Donald Trump for repeatedly body-shaming Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Slamming Trump's tactics as childish, Navarro pointed out the hypocrisy of the remarks by saying Trump's backside is so large it "deserves its own zip code" (or "size of a studio apartment" in past iterations of the joke).

The clip gained widespread attention when Navarro called the meme "infantile" and fired back at Trump's own appearance, remarking, "A guy who has no waistline, a guy whose a-- deserves its own zip code, is tweeting out fat jokes.”

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ana navarro mocks donald trumps waist
Source: Bleep With Ana Navarro Podcast
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Source: @MarcoFoster

"Donald Trump mocking J.B. Pritzker for being overweight is the height of hypocrisy. This is coming from a man whose own behind is so big it deserves its own zip code,” she said.

Navarro elaborated on the situation by noting that Trump routinely acts like a "school bully" to mask his own deep-seated physical and personal insecurities.

Navarro responded fiercely to Trump's social media attacks against the Democratic governor after Trump had shared a meme mocking Pritzker’s weight, which Navarro argued was completely inappropriate for a sitting president.

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Image of 'This is coming from a man whose own behind is so big it deserves its own zip code,' she joked.
Source: Bleep With Ana Navarro Podcast; MEGA

'This is coming from a man whose own behind is so big it deserves its own zip code,' she joked.

Social media agreed with The View co-host, with one commenter saying, “Ana Navarro nailed it. Trump mocking someone’s appearance is peak hypocrisy. A man built like a melted candle shouldn’t be body-shaming anybody.”

Another commenter disagreed, saying, “It's not hypocrisy or lack of self-awareness. Trump and his cronies are exempt from reprisal, so they just say and do anything to keep the hate going for MAGA applause.”

“In fairness, his a-- looks bigger than it is because of his adult diaper,” quipped another of the rumors that the POTUS is incontinent.

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Image of Donald Trump frequently attacks Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, calling him a 'slob.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently attacks Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, calling him a 'slob.'

Trump has frequently attacked Pritzker's appearance, often calling him a "slob" or using terms that mock his weight, particularly during disputes over Chicago politics and the deployment of federal agents.

While Navarro condemned fat-shaming across the board, she focused heavily on the hypocrisy of the former president launching these attacks, given his own physical build, arguing that the jabs reflect more on Trump's own insecurities than anything else.

'Takes One to Know One'

Image of J.B. Pritzker joked, 'It takes one to know one,' in response to Donald Trump's weight jabs.
Source: MEGA

J.B. Pritzker joked, 'It takes one to know one,' in response to Donald Trump's weight jabs.

For his part, Pritzker has responded to Trump's personal attacks in kind. When confronted with Trump's weight digs, Pritzker told reporters, "It takes one to know one," implying that Trump is not in good physical shape and shouldn't be throwing stones.

The potential Democratic presidential hopeful has visibly lost significant weight.

He has attributed the transformation to a commitment to daily exercise — specifically walking four to five miles every morning — and has publicly noted that he has struggled with his weight for most of his life.

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