Whoopi Goldberg Confronts Sunny Hostin and Andy Cohen on 'The View' to Put Fart Gate to Bed
Whoopi Goldberg shut down fart gate!
On the Wednesday, May 10, episode of The View, where Andy Cohen was a guest, the EGOT winner confronted her cohost Sunny Hostin and Cohen for their recent discussions about her passing gas on set.
Goldberg wanted to move past the chatter surrounding her hot air, stating, "There was never an issue."
"Before we get started, I want to put something to bed with the two of you," the 67-year-old said, addressing Hostin and Cohen. "A sound was made on the table, and that’s what it was. We don’t need to bring it up ever again, anywhere. OK? We’re good?"
The topic of farting at the broadcast table all started after Goldberg audibly tooted on the March 15 episode of The View. At the time, all the cohosts began to giggle on the air, to which Goldberg claimed it "was gas." However, the live audience still burst into laughter.
The flatulent incident got a lot of attention online at the time, as many fans shared reactions via Twitter.
"Wait did Whoopi just fart on national tv #TheView," one person wrote, while another penned, "Why nobody covering Whoopi's farts?"
Following the March show, on April 27, co-host Hostin went on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she shared details about Goldberg’s alleged incident.
Cohen asked the lawyer who out of The View gang "passes gas the most," to which she quickly responded, "Whoopi!"
As OK! previously reported, on the Monday, May 8, episode of SiriusXM’s "Andy Cohen Live," Hostin spilled about Goldberg’s reaction following what she said to the Bravo icon on Watch What Happens Live.
"It just turned into this big thing and so Whoopi said, 'Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?' and I was like, 'Because you joke about farting all the time,'" the 54-year-old recalled of her conversation with the actress. "I’m across from the table. I can’t smell it. I don’t know … whoever, you know, smelt it dealt it, so I just had no idea."
"She said, 'thanks a lot,'" Hostin added. "But Whoopi and I are very close, so she was OK."