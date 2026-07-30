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Donald Trump Is 'Gonna Hate' When Mobile Epstein Files Museum Hits the Road, MS NOW's Jen Psaki Predicts

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jen Psaki.
Source: MEGA

The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room is a traveling pop-up art installation and public archive.

July 30 2026, Updated 2:38 p.m. ET

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MS NOW host Jen Psaki predicted that President Donald Trump is going to “hate it” when a mobile version of the Epstein Files hits the road.

The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room is a traveling pop-up art installation and public archive. It features 3.5 million pages of government-released Jeffrey Epstein documents, bound into 3,437 physical volumes weighing 17,000 pounds, created by the Institute for Primary Facts, a public-interest publishing group dedicated to turning digital government transparency records into massive physical archives, to highlight the scale of the case and demand transparency.

Activist and publisher Rachel Rabbit White serves as the organizer and curator for the project.

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Image of Jen Psaki believes Donald Trump will go ballistic when the mobile museum hits the road.
Source: MEGA

Jen Psaki believes Donald Trump will go ballistic when the mobile museum hits the road.

3,437 heavy-bound books containing Department of Justice records, a detailed visual timeline tracking the historical relationship between Trump and the dead convicted child abuser, and survivor artwork.

An upper-floor tribute featuring 1,400 electric candles and a reflection wall with visitor notes honoring the victims.

While the physical space and memorial are free and open to the public during pop-up runs, direct handling of the bound volumes is restricted to credentialed press, researchers, lawmakers and survivors due to unredacted personal privacy concerns.

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Todd Blanche;Miles Taylor
Source: MEGA;@milestaylorusa/Instagram

Miles Taylor has promoted the tour, which aims to convince U.S. Senators that Todd Blanche is unfit to serve.

The mobile exhibit aims to convince U.S. Senators that Todd Blanche, Trump's nominee for attorney general, is unfit to serve.

Organizers claim Blanche mishandled critical Epstein records while serving as Trump's lawyer.

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff from the Trump administration, heavily promotes the tour.

Early stops have moved visitors to tears and generated renewed demands to release withheld files.

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Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Jen Psaki previously served as White House Press Secretary under Joe Biden.

Psaki and Taylor detailed the project's strategy to leverage public visibility in support of the administration's judicial confirmations. The initiative arrives amidst ongoing friction in the Senate over judicial picks and transparency surrounding federal investigative files.

"Donald Trump is gonna hate it," Psaki noted.

The former White House Press Secretary under President Joe Biden has stated that the sheer volume of documents makes it "never been more clear" why Trump may not want them released, pointing to the ongoing "freakout" and damage-control strategies utilized by Trump's team to contain fallout regarding his past associations.

Miles Taylor;Donald Trump
Source: @milestaylorusa/Instagram;MEGA

Miles Taylor claimed the Epstein files proved Donald Trump's alleged corruption.

Taylor added that “no episode epitomizes [the president's] corruption better than what has happened with the Epstein files,” explaining that the initiative's goal is to bring the physical scale of the documentation directly to the public and U.S. Senators.

Taylor dismissed criticisms that the bookmobile was a mere publicity stunt, asserting that seeing the physical magnitude of the 3.5 million pages would have a profound effect because "Americans deserve to see the cover-up for themselves.”

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