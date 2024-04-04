'The View' Hosts Bombard Elizabeth Hurley With Questions About Her Son, 22, Directing Her S-- Scene in New Film: 'He's Not a Pervert'
The View hosts had plenty to ask Elizabeth Hurley about filming a s-- scene with her son, Damian Hurley, behind the camera.
"There's been a lot of talk about how Damian has directed you in this film, which he wrote," Joy Behar, who has been longstanding host on the talk show, began about the Gossip Girl star’s new movie Strictly Confidential. "Including some, how should we put it, hot scenes ... with another woman, by the way."
The actress, 58, replied, "The important thing is that he was directing me in those scenes, not sneaking into my bedroom with a video camera. We were on a set and they were grown-up."
"He's a director, not a pervert," Behar quipped back, before Elizabeth noted she "felt really comfortable" with her 22-year-old son.
"With Damian behind the camera, I felt really safe, because I knew he'd really look out for me, look after me, both on the set, in the edit, in the post, and I felt for the first time actually ever doing a scene like that, I knew that he'd be true to what we knew we were shooting," Elizabeth explained of working on the set, which, as Damian revealed, didn't involve an intimacy coordinator.
Behar jumped in again, asking Damian, "Was she easy to direct, or was it like, 'Come on, kiss her harder.’”
"Our only thought, and everyone is making a massive deal about this, but our only thought at the time was it was one of nine scenes we were shooting that day, it was just, don't lose the light, make the scene as beautiful as possible and go on," Damian continued, adding that the set was closed for the intimate scenes. "It wasn't until now that we're like, 'Oh, should we have given that more thought?'"
Elizabeth may be in her 50s, but she isn't afraid to flaunt her physique. As OK! previously reported, Elizabeth last made headlines in February for her steamy bikini photos on Instagram.
"Good morning @vivamayrmariawoerth. May the exercise, detox and healthy eating commence," she captioned the snap, which was taken at a spa.
The star posed on her side in a stunning pink bikini from her own swimwear line.
Fans gushed over Elizabeth’s looks in her comment section.
"Hot Stuff Forever!! 🔥🔥🔥😍♥️," one admirer wrote, while another added, "Do you ever age at all ... you still look just as good as you did when you were like 29! ♥️🙏🤗😀."
"How is she still this beautiful?" another supporter penned.