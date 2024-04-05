OK Magazine
'The View' Star Joy Behar Panics After Emergency Alarm for 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Interrupts Live Broadcast in New York City

joy behar
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Joy Behar was stunned by the 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New York City on Friday, April 5.

During today’s episode of The View, the hosts were all shocked when the emergency earthquake alarm went off on their phones in the middle of the live broadcast.

joy behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar is 81 years old.

The 81-year-old longtime host joked at the start of the show, “We're alive and live from New York, where we just had a 4.8 earthquake,” referring to the incident which occurred at 10:23 a.m.

The scare occurred in New Jersey and was felt across the Northeast, including major cities such as New York and Philadelphia.

“Did you all feel it?” Behar queried the show’s live audience, to which some replied, “yes” and others responded, “no.” Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in, quipping: “It's like half and half!”

The panel's phones then all began to make an extremely loud beeping sound as a New York City emergency alert was sent out, warning citizens to “remain indoors” and only “call 911 if injured.”

joy behar
Source: MEGA

There was a 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New York City on Friday, April 5.

Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin quickly picked up their cell phones, while Behar passed hers to Sara Haines begging her, “Stop it! Make it stop!”

Haines attempted to try to shut off the alarm, noting, “Jeez, how many things do you have open?”

The alert was sent out to residents about an hour after the unexpected earthquake hit the city.

“4.8 magnitude earthquake has occurred in the NYC area. Residents are advised to remain indoors and to call 911 if injured,” it read.

the view
Source: ABC

Joy Behar is a longtime host of 'The View.'

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the incident, which originated near Lebanon, NJ. The Fire Department of New York reported no initial damage.

Another emergency alert came at 11:46 a.m., updating New Yorkers.

“Aftershocks may be felt. New Yorkers can continue usual activities,” the message stated.

The dramatic moment from the episode came two days after Behar discussed Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene” from her new album Cowboy Carter.

joy behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar is married to Steve Janowitz.

On the Wednesday, April 3, episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, the redhead confessed she prefers Beyoncé’s 2024 version of the song over Dolly Parton’s original 1973 track.

“I like the subject of Beyoncé taking over the lyrics. I just think that the original thing with Dolly Parton is so, like, anti-feminist, worrying about some good-looking woman taking your man,” she shared.

Source: OK!

“If it’s so easy to take your man, then take him! Beyoncé says, ‘If you take my man, you’re gonna be in a lot of trouble,’ and I say, ‘Go ahead, take my man, take him!'” she added.

